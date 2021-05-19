Douglas: Issue of Principle

THE LIBERALS who choose not to support Henry Wallace and the New Party are still far from clear about whom they are for or what they should be doing about it. Some have buried themselves in their gardens and their books until a better day. Some, with government jobs or patronage to protect, are feebly trying to justify going along with another term for Truman. Most of them talk wistfully over their dinner tables about how nice it would be . . . "if we had a candidate." They mean on the Democratic ticket. The most active among them are either talking for Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas or working for General Ike Eisenhower.

Douglas is probably the only man being mentioned for the Democratic nomination who would be acceptable to almost all groups left of center. The fact that organized support for Douglas in the Democratic convention is almost non-existent is indication enough of just what evil days liberals have fallen on politically. Bill Douglas' friends have been booming him for some office or other as long as the mind of New Deal man can remember. Unfortunately for his chances, his leading boosters, though ardent, have never been organization men.

There are 192 Douglas Clubs, and there is a national "Democrats for Douglas" organization, launched little more than a month ago by a Professor Dodge and some of his colleagues at the University of Michigan. Former brain-truster Tom Corcoran, former Interior Undersecretary Abe Fortas, former Price Administrator Paul Porter and former Interior Secretary Harold Iokes continue to meet in Washington, as they have been doing off and On since 1940, to plan how to make Bill Douglas President. Gael Sullivan has lately been contributing his excellent brains to the Douglas drive.