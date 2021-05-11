Douglas: Issue of Principle

to try to improve them. The anti-New Party leaders in the CIO, together with most of the independent liberals who have not followed Wallace, have wavered between apathy and vigorous action in support of Eisenhower. In recent months, officials of the CIOPAC and the Americans for Democratic Action have been working as closely as they were allowed with the Democratic politicians who started the Eisenhower-on-the-Democratic ticket idea. These politicians, however, are exceedingly wary of admitting to their inner councils a bunch of liberals who might suddenly decide that Eisenhower was not progressive enough.

But the CIO-PAC and the ADA are determined to be for Eisenhower before Philadelphia whether or not the politicians like it. The ADA has worked hard to get the close to 100 delegates it will have in the Democratic convention. The CIO-PAC expects to have 70-odd delegates of its own. The leaders of both groups frankly admit that they know almost nothing about Eisenhower's basic views—and have no idea at all what kind of President he would make. They are perhaps even more concerned about the kind of Congress we will have next January than about the kind of President who is elected.

UNLESS TRUMAN shows a sudden rise in popularity in the next month, the same kind of anomalous political combination that was the New Deal may unite to replace Truman with Eisenhower at Philadelphia. The common motive would be to win. The combination would be: the big-city Democratic bosses, the South, and that part of organized labor, farmers, the independent progressives and the minority groups which believes in working for political progress through the two old party organizations. None of those who are seriously engaged in building this new coalition has definite assurance from Eisenhower that he will accept their draft—if they are able to pull it off. But neither do they have any reason to believe that he will put any insuperable obstacle in their way between now and July 12, when the convention meets. Harry Truman's major support today lies in the Republican and New Parties.