Elsewhere in the book Hughes refers to Noël Coward’s “inimitable, clipped style,” though it cannot be all that inimitable because a few pages later we hear of Richard Burton’s “distinctive clipped Welsh tone.” This is critical boilerplate, though at least it is comprehensible critical boilerplate. When Hughes starts telling us that Roberto Rossellini’s masterpiece Paisa “depicts a realism” about the war in Italy, you begin to have no idea what he’s going on about.

Like Wilde’s cynic, Hughes knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. If you want to know which films focus on what campaigns and battles, he is your man. If you want to know which real-life towns and villages and pubs serve as the backdrop to Went the Day Well and The Eagle Has Landed, he is here to help. But if you want to know whether a movie might be worth watching, he is generally way off-beam. Bad enough that Melville’s marvelously grimy movie about the compromises of resistance, L’ Armee Des Ombres, is glossed over in a brief paragraph. Worse that the same paragraph mentions Lewis Gilbert’s stiff-upper-lipped stinker Carve Her Name With Pride, as if the latter’s self-serving reveries are in anyway comparable with Melville’s all-comprehending vision.

And what is one to make of a critic who in one breath tells us that Battle of Britain’s romantic subplot between Christopher Plummer and Susannah York does not “detract from the action” and in another that “for audiences with no interest in the battle, the pace is slow”? Still, argues Hughes, while the movie might be a dud, “for historians … it is … a treat.” Evidence for this claim is not forthcoming, though there is plenty on hand to prove that Hughes’s sense of the past is non-existent. History is never a mere narrative of events, of course. Hughes, who believes that “the right-wing Nazi Party’s emergence coincided with Germany’s economic depression in the 1930s” [my emphasis], might profitably spend time asking himself whether there is any relation between the two.

The bigger historical point that Hughes misses is that the bulk of the British movies mentioned here were engaged in a war of their own. This was the postwar war of the prewar elite on the egalitarian New Jerusalem that the war itself was meant to have ushered in. For most of the 1950s, the average British film about the war was really a parable about the comforts and delights of a society demarcated by class. In film after film, audiences were taught that the lower orders are not to be trusted while faith in the upper classes is never to be questioned. Michael Caine once said that when he was starting out in movies you always knew that the villain would turn out to be the guy that chased girls. He might equally have said that you could always tell who the lazybones or the bungling incompetent or the sniveling coward was going to be because he would have a Cockney accent. Given the existence of such class-based character weaknesses, these movies argue, the postwar experiment in social democracy is bound to turn out disastrously. People who do not know their place are always having to be put in it by people who do.

In the 1960s another kind of fantasy overtook the war movie. Films such as Mosquito Squadron, Operation Crossbow, Kelly’s Heroes, The Great Escape, and Where Eagles Dare (the picture that gives Hughes his title) transformed the war into thrills-’n-spills spectacles that would be an insult to the men who died were it not for the fact that they did so in order to safeguard our freedom to consume such drivel. It sounds stirring; but for this book to really be a “salute to the men and women who participated in the war,” it would have to be at least alive to the idea that, say, Steve McQueen’s accepting his role in The Great Escape only on the proviso that a scene be written into the movie requiring him to jump a motorcycle over a twelve-foot high barbed-wire fence was an affront to all the men who spent the war behind real such fences. The movie itself is doubly affronting, because having found room for such fatuities it still insists on telling viewers that “every detail of the escape is the way it really happened.”