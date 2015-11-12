Shortly after President Carter announced on February 8 his proposal to register women along with men for a draft, debate over the gender of the registrants had driven all sorts of strange bedfellows into the opposition camp. It was a nightmare for Phyllis Schlafly, who once demanded that the government “go ahead on the B-1 bomber.” When Schlafly heard the news she accused Carter of “stabbing American womanhood in the back.” The presidents of the Rabbinical Council of America and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations protested in a letter to the New York Times on February 13 that Carter's proposal threatened to destroy “a sense of modesty, self-discipline and family purity in relations between the sexes.” On the left, the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), one of three women's organizations that are part of the Committee Against Registration and the Draft (CARD)—a national fulcrum of anti-registration/anti-draft activity—had come out against registration for anyone, male or female. Somewhere on the horizons of the mounting resistance were the rightwing Libertarians.

At least two major women's organizations, the National Organization for Women (NOW) and the National Women's Political Caucus (NWPC), found themselves shifting their basic arguments in the scramble to keep pace with the administration's escalating proposals. On lanuary 25, the day after Carter hinted that he planned to include women in his proposal to register “young people” for the draft in his State of the Union address, NOW president Fleanor Smeal said her organization was “totally opposed” to the draft for both men and women. But by February 8, NOW issued a long press release that moved from initial support for female registration (“If there is to be a registration, it must include women. Let's face it: women are an established part of the modern military. , . .”), through a small thicket of allusions to discrimination against women in the military, to a reassertion of opposition to registration for both sexes “because it is a response which stimulates an environment of preparation for war.” “But if,” the release concluded, “there is a registration or draft, it must include women.” The shifts in statements released by the National Women's Political Caucus within the same period are almost identical.

The NOW effort bespoke hours of heated discussion in committee, frantic efforts to cover all flanks in a position of disadvantage on the battlefields of the momentuous military gender debate. If you consider that ever since Carter's proposal feminists have been suffering emotional blackmail by those who are using the ERA to bait them into accepting registration, and by others who are using it to put them back in the doll's house, you can almost forgive NOW's statement, midway through the second press release, that as sex discrimination costs the government billions of dollars, one should consider that “a high-quality female recruit costs the army $150 to recruit while a comparable male costs $3700.”

What is hardest to understand is NOW's (and NWPC's) “anti-pro” position. Smeal explained: “If registration is wrong, it's equally wrong for males and females. However, it's a huge cop-out not to answer the next question, 'What if there's going to be a registration or a draft? What's your position on whether women should be included?”' There is a certain realpolitik to this position, which separates general anti-draft, anti-registration principles from the organization's stand on a particular piece of legislation. It also has grounding in the Constitution: the Supreme Court has interpreted the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment as one that embodies the notion of equal protection, and it is now possible to challenge sex-exclusive legislation as unconstitutional. Within the next two months or so, a bill requesting $20 million for male registration will come up in Congress (Carter is keeping his request for money separate from his proposal that women be included in the process). If a males-only registration appropriation passes, the government could be sued for sex discrimination. David Landau, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union in Washington, has said it s likely that men, not women, will bring suit against the government if any exclusively male registration appropriation passes.