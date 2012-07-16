Blake took offense wherever he could glimpse or smell it. He said he had been insulted. He cursed. He said Morgan had called him a liar. He wondered why the insignificant murder case had to be brought up. And then he slunk into inwardness and admitted he had a thin skin—that was why he didn’t usually like to be with people. But he “loved” Morgan and trusted him, and anyway he was there to sell a book, Tales of a Rascal: What I Did for Love (Black Rainbow), which is #150 on Amazon.

Do I have to talk about the murder? Very well. On May 4, 2001, Blake took his wife, Bonnie Lee Bakley, to Vitello’s Restaurant in Studio City. He had met Bonnie Lee two years earlier. He didn’t love her, he says now; he suspected she was a scam artist; but she gave him the greatest gift—a baby daughter, named Rose. She did tell him she wasn’t sure whether the girl was his daughter or the child of Christian Brando, one of Marlon’s sons. DNA tests confirmed Blake was the dad, and so the couple married. His second, her tenth.

Bakey left Vitello’s that night to sit in a parked car round the corner. Blake said he went back to the restaurant to get a gun he had left there (you now how easily that’s done), a .38. When he returned to the car, moments later, Bakey was dead, shot in the head with a 9 mm pistol. Robert Blake was charged with murder with special circumstances. He spent nearly a year in jail awaiting trial, but on March 16, 2005 he was found not guilty. Then, within months, three of Bakey’s children filed a civil suit against Blake, accusing him of being responsible for his mother’s death. There was inconclusive testimony that he might have hired the killer. He was found liable on the wrongful death charge and ordered to pay $30 million*. On appeal that sum was reduced by half. Still, Blake filed for bankruptcy, and was hit by a tax lien from the state of California. He has not worked since Lost Highway, but now he has written his book.

Piers Morgan asked whether Blake was insane. It did not seem an unreasonable question, though Blake could have won the TV court over by chuckling and saying, no, he was just an actor. An instant later, with a snarl, he might have claimed insult, no matter that the ugly words were largely his own. On the air, Blake was pungent, revealing (in the way actors are hired to reveal truths), colorful, frightening, lovable and always speaking in the deep-etched sincerity of “lines.” This is not uncommon in elderly actors who have long since confused their professional scenarios with the way they handle life.

The greatest farce in the “Morgan Show” was its stale assumption that this was investigative journalism, where the pious Piers claimed no agenda except seeking the truth. Morgan was building ratings just as Blake was trying to sell a book. I’m sure they both came out of it with satisfaction, and Blake managed to be so camera-ready he may get other offers—if not quite as distinguished as the one from David Lynch.