In a battering fistfight, where he is repeatedly hit in the head, Bane sheds no blood, despite the fact that he wears a grim metal mask throughout the film, a grill that would reduce his face to pulp. So the violence is compromised to a point of enjoyability in a rating system that would be content for you the parent to take your three-year-old child to see the film (and buy a ticket), so long as you had thought seriously about the matter in advance and been with the kid in the theatre. Has no one noticed how alone we are at the movies, or how unreal their violence is?

The only other thing I know about the shooter is that he told police when he was arrested that he was “the Joker.” That character goes back to Cesar Romero and Larry Storch, but it includes the lovingly spooky devil from Jack Nicholson in Batman (1989) and the haunting performance of the late Heath Ledger in the last film in the series.

The Dark Knight Rises is a very poor film, in my opinion, and I write as a fan of Nolan’s, especially of Inception which may emerge one day as a masterpiece about memory. The script is flat and verbose; the action is slow; and the pretensions towards intimations of modern doom are heavy-handed. The male performers seem stunned or weary, and it is a mistake to put Tom Hardy in that mask—his best sense of mischief is in his smile. On the other hand, Anne Hathaway is good to look at and fun to listen to, while Marion Cotillard, after two hours in which one wonders why she’s in the film, has moments in the last half hour that remind us of what a witch she can be.

So see the film, and chat away about the millions it earns. But ask yourself about “loners” in this best of nations, and why some of them need to fantasize over an on-screen power that has missed them out in real life. Look closely at the violence; see how excitingly it is shot and cut; and just listen to the souped-up impact of the blows struck time after time. There was a moment in film history, in the 1960s and early ’70s, when the often absurd discipline of censorship gave way and those old staples of movie dreaming, sex and violence, took on fresh energy and inventiveness. Nearly fifty years later, the sex has dwindled. There is just one kiss in The Dark Knight Rises, and no nakedness, no flesh, no eroticism. But violence has been a runaway train in our movies to the point where this film can get a PG-13.

I would no more censor The Dark Knight Rises than I wish to see it again. The coyness with its box office was fatuous and self-serving. The shooter may have been very disturbed and very unusual. But in Colorado he had unquestioned access to a small arsenal such as will be denied to him should he end up in a mental hospital. But when it comes to fathoming, that is supposed to be what human beings are good at, so let’s set aside the notion of senselessness and examine the matter as closely as we can.