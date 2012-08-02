Mons Venus girls prep for the Republican convention.

IN A MATTER OF weeks, the Republican Party will descend on Tampa. With beribboned millinery and talk of the sanctity of marriage, the party whose members blanched at the word “vagina” will arrive in a city that the rest of the country now associates with Magic Mike, this summer’s unexpected blockbuster about the complicated emotional lives of male strippers. Faced with this conundrum, Tampa city officials have lately been keen to point out that the city’s reputation as the strip-club capital of America—a problem profoundly exacerbated by Channing Tatum’s six-pack—is overblown. Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and several other cities outnumber Tampa in venues. In per capita assessments, it places third, behind Cincinnati, Ohio, a city that has never even hosted a Superbowl. (Tampa has had four of them.) So how did Tampa get its exotic-dancer reputation? Here the locals tend to agree: It all comes back to a cantankerous, litigious, strip-club proprietor named Joe Redner, owner of an independent club called the Mons Venus.

In 1975, as legend has it, Redner, then a manager at a local go-go club, was driving the scenic frontage roads of suburban Tampa, when he happened to hear a news report about the outcome of a Supreme Court case. Erznoznik v. City of Jacksonville determined the legality of screening a movie featuring nudity at a drive-in theater. The court decided in favor of nudity. “They said, ‘Well, if you don’t like it, you can simply avert your glance,’” explained Luke Lirot, a Tampa-based First Amendment attorney and Joe Redner’s longtime lawyer.

The following year, Redner opened Tampa’s first all-nude club, telling the dancers he employed that pasties and g-strings were optional. Thus began a protracted battle for the right to writhe naked, one that has lasted generations and earned Redner national headlines. Lirot, who has served as Redner’s attorney since the 1980s, estimated his client had been arrested some 140 times, though courts have consistently ruled in his favor.

Redner’s pronounced atheism, his litigiousness, a cable-access talk show about First Amendment rights co-hosted with Lirot, and the sordid reputation of his profession might not have helped him on any of his eight runs for local office, but it has made his 2,500-square-foot venue perhaps the most famous strip club in a city famous for strip clubs. And it was in battle with Redner in 1999 that a local city councilman trying to ban lap dances criticized him for making Tampa the lap-dance capital of the world. Thus, the city’s reputation was sealed.