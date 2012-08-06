Fifty years ago, late on August 4 or in the early hours of August 5—so little can be said of her with certainty—Marilyn Monroe died, and began her life in legend. This was only 50 years ago, in Los Angeles, when she was a very important if vague person who may have known even more important persons. There were doctors in attendance, and then coroners; there were police investigations. The world decided it was shocked and stricken by the sudden departure of the 36-year-old, yet not surprised. Something like this had always seemed likely.

The first assumption was that the poor woman had killed herself. She was surely available for scenarios of fatal unhappiness: her third marriage had recently ended; she had no children; she was facing increased problems of drug-dependency; she had been dropped by the president and his brother Bobby; she had lately been sexually humiliated by the Rat Pack and associates at the Cal-Neva lodge in Nevada; she had been fired from a film by her studio for persistent lateness and unreliability; she was conferring with Communists and was such a political radical that the FBI thought her dangerous—or, more or less, she was the patron saint of all glowing and talented women who are abused, exploited, and mocked by cruel men, and she’d had enough.

We still don’t know how much of this diagnosis to believe. But with all those scripts in the air, no wonder her legend has gained sustained flight. She is a pool—deep or shallow, perfumed or toxic—in which every enquirer can see the reflection of their own agenda. She can be reshaped, dressed, undressed, posted and imagined, into any shape or storyline you wish. So there is sufficient “evidence” or suggestion available to say that the circumstances of her death were odd and contradictory enough to leave every interpretation open.

You take your pick: She died late on the fourth or early on the fifth. She committed suicide, or by accident she became confused and took prescriptions that were not safe together. She died on her back, on her side, or her front. The corpse was arranged and her bed sheets were being laundered as the police arrived. She took drugs orally or a suppository was forced on her. She was phoning someone; she was unconscious. Her housekeeper told different stories at different times. The doctors seem to have been intent on a cover up. At least one cop arriving at the Brentwood house thought it was murder. But there were other people there whose identity was never revealed. And why did Peter Lawford (the president’s brother-in-law) keep calling the house. And how was Marilyn’s agent certain she was dead at 10.30 p.m. on the fourth when he was at the theatre?