Pam Bondi

The winsome Pam Bondi was a favorite of television hosts like Nancy Grace well before she became Florida’s attorney general in 2010, so it’s no surprise that she’s been invited to bask in the national spotlight by the GOP, and that her name has been floated for a Romney Justice Department appointment.

But Bondi is not just known for being telegenic. Constituents have noticed that she lacks enthusiasm in investigating the mortgage lenders that devastated Florida homeowners, and her office has been accused of firing two of its top fraud investigators at the behest of a mortgage giant they were scrutinizing. And attorney generals from states like California have quit her mortgage task force, citing its lack of initiative.

Connie Mack

Florida Senate candidate Connie Mack has a prime spot in the closing ceremonies of the Republican Convention—at the top of the lineup, right before the misty-eyed Reagan Legacy Video. It’s another sign that the GOP is going all-in for Mack, who has been boosted by millions in conservative outside spending already. As TNR’s Perry Stein explained recently, Republicans feel strongly entitled to the seat for which Mack is competing, and if he wins it, he could help bring Florida more securely into the Republican column.

Mack had to remake himself after a life lived as a “former promoter for Hooters with a history of bar room brawling, altercations, and road rage,” with “one of the worst attendance records in Congress.” But his rebirthing process mostly consisted of sitting in Congress for seven years. (Wrote Stein, “in my interviews, few politicos in either party have been able to point to any major legislative achievement since he’s been elected.”) You wouldn’t be wrong to anticipate a speech that is more star-spangled than substantive.

Luis Fortuño

The governor of Puerto Rico is not always a reliable backer of the GOP party line. Luis Fortuño, who was elected in 2009, lauded the Supreme Court appointment of Sonia Sotomayor at a time when most conservatives were lambasting her, and he pooh-poohed Rick Santorum’s populist recommendation that English ought to be Puerto Rico’s official language. But for a party that badly needs to appeal to Latinos but struggles to do so, a little dissent along these lines is probably a good thing.