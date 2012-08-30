But recognize—this is the decision that will be made by the Supreme Court.

I’m about to argue that abortion isn’t an issue voters should consider in the presidential contest because the president has nothing to do with it. You could argue that the president appoints members of the Supreme Court, but who says I would care about their views on abortion? Stop listening to all those social conservatives who back me and listen to what I’m telling you. Which is: don’t worry your pretty little head.

The Democrats try and make this a political issue every four years …

You’ve let yourself get all worked up by those Democrats again. Lord knows where they got the idea that abortion is a political issue. Now contraception, on the other hand…

… but this is a matter for the courts.

Let me repeat: presidents don’t have anything to do with abortion. Except for all of the extreme decisions Obama has made on the abortion front. Those are all bad. Like lifting the Mexico City gag rule. And appointing Sotomayor and Kagan to the Supreme Court. And Obamacare. Which actually provides a far less direct link between taxpayer funds and abortion than Romneycare does. If I’m elected, I won’t have anything to do with abortion. Sure, I may have to decide whether to sign or veto any abortion restrictions Congress passes. But those guys are totally reasonable.

It’s been settled for some time in the courts.

I know it seems like I contradicted that a few seconds ago when I said that this is an issue that will be decided by the Supreme Court. But that’s just because you’re not listening to me. And, yes, I said I’d like to see Roe v. Wade overturned, but technically, the issue is settled. Until the Court takes it up again. Why don’t you trust me?

To be fair, Romney is in a bit of a pickle. Given his record of running for the U.S. Senate and governor as a pro-choice politician, social conservatives certainly do not trust him on abortion policy. Romney has been spending his time reassuring them, hoping that his image as a Massachusetts moderate would be sufficient to convince undecided pro-choice women that they could be comfortable with him. He didn’t count on Todd Akin and others in the GOP base creeping out women. So now he has to make some effort at reassuring them.

But not too much effort. And that’s where the gaslighting comes in. Instead of taking the issue seriously and explaining where he stands, Romney asserts that abortion isn’t a relevant issue in the presidential race, misleads viewers about whether abortion rights are settled in law, and lies about his position. If his answers seem off, that’s because there’s something wrong with you.