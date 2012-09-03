As Forrest Bondurant, Tom Hardy grunts and sighs; he has a funny bow-legged walk; he does a little shuffle dance on the bank of a river at night, and falls into the water. When his throat has been cut, he holds the two flaps of skin together and walks 20 miles to the hospital. He is “invincible,” as the legend goes, or he is an actor having the time of his life and suggesting that he might be capable of playing Charles Laughton one day. It is in the spirit of playing anything from Quasimodo to Ruggles of Red Gap, that Tom Hardy, born in Hammersmith and raised in East Sheen (the polite parts of west London), is now the spiffiest moonshiner in the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia in 1931, when the liquor was cooked in stills and had some of the properties of gasoline.

As you may recall, Hardy does English gents (Inception and Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy); he has been Heathcliff and Bill Sikes on British television; he can do rascals with style (Bronson, The Take); and Bane in The Dark Knight Rises was his first monster. The story is that Bane, and beefing up for it, immediately preceded Lawless, so Hardy is carrying a good deal more weight than might have been likely in dirt-poor Virginia in 1931. He is beefy, over-fed and sleepy, but somehow Hardy is good enough to turn these liabilities into sultry assets.

“Based on a True Story,” the title insists, always a warning of fraud. This is the story of the three Bondurant brothers; the grandson of one of them, Matt Bondurant, wrote a novel, The Wettest County in the World (2008), that is the basis for this film. The real spur is to make one more rural gangster film in the tradition of Bonnie and Clyde, round up some attractive actors and let them loose. So it’s a picture based on an old movie formula, sharply observed, played with relish, and unashamed of how far it is from any searching truth. At the end of the film there’s a still photograph of the real Bondurants as lean, mean boys, as distant from the actors here as Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were from the gorgeous Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Does it matter? It’s up to you and how much fun you’re having. For myself, I found the movie got away with it—just. So the three Bondurant boys have a flourishing moonshine business, and no urge to quit the beautiful but desolate hill country and take themselves off to Chicago on the proceeds. So the film is cute enough to have Chicago come to them in the person of Maggie, who was a feathers dancer in a Chicago club but found that so grated on her delicate soul and milky skin she headed for the hills. Added to which she looks very like Jessica Chastain, does her bartending job in vivid red or green dresses, and is just as vivid when she strips off and inserts herself in Hardy’s bed. It’s a pretty scene but Hardy plays it unimpressed, of course. Maggie is just part of his legend.