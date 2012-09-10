More remarkable than the court’s holding was its reasoning. The court made at least four striking moves in its analysis of the revised Section 5, three of which are very advantageous for minorities, and one of which is very advantageous for Democrats. First, the court ruled that districts in which minorities are able to elect the candidates of their choice—that is, “ability” districts—include not only majority-minority districts but also “coalition” and “crossover” districts. In coalition districts, different minority groups (such as African Americans and Hispanics) band together to elect their preferred candidates. In crossover districts, members of the white majority cross racial lines to vote for minorities’ candidates of choice. If these sorts of districts are protected by the revised Section 5, then no constituency in which the minority-preferred candidate usually prevails can ever be eliminated.

Second, the court held that the number of ability districts in a state must sometimes increase if the state gains Congressional districts. Texas acquired four new Congressional districts after the 2010 Census thanks to its dramatic rise in population during the preceding decade. According to the court, keeping constant the number of ability districts in the new Congressional plan was not good enough, because doing so would increase the “representation gap” between the number of districts actually controlled by minorities and the number of districts they would control under proportional representation. To prevent the representation gap from widening, Texas had to draw at least one additional ability district.

Third, in finding that all three of Texas’s plans were improperly motivated, the court deemed relevant a very wide variety of evidence. Among the factors the court cited were the exclusion of minority politicians from deliberations over redistricting, the irregular nature of the line-drawing process, Texas’s losses in court in previous electoral disputes, and, most notably, boundary changes that did not reduce minorities’ ability to elect their preferred candidates. If all such information can be considered, then it will be relatively easy for future courts to sniff out a discriminatory purpose. District plans will often be blocked even if there is no reduction in their number of ability districts.

As for the development that was advantageous for Democrats, it was the court’s expansive understanding of what constitutes a crossover district. Two of the three judges concluded that old Congressional District 25, in which Hispanics made up 25.3 percent of the citizen voting-age population and African Americans made up 9.1 percent, was a protected ability district. Minorities cast only 19 percent of the votes in this district, meaning that non-minority voters were the largest constituency that supported longtime Democratic incumbent Lloyd Doggett. If districts in which minority voters comprise a minority even of the winning Democratic coalition count as ability districts, then most Democratic districts in racially diverse states will be covered by the revised Section 5. Line-drawers will be able to break up Republican districts at will, but they will often run afoul of the Voting Rights Act if they try to do the same to Democratic districts.

So minorities and Democrats should be dancing in the streets after the court’s decision, right? For now, yes, but an unhappy ending may still be in store for them. The reason is that the revised Section 5 currently sits on very thin constitutional ice. Three years ago, the Supreme Court declared ominously that the provision “imposes substantial federalism costs” and “raise[s] serious constitutional questions.” The Court found a loophole then that allowed it to avoid answering these questions, but there will be no analogous escape hatch when the next Section 5 cases reach the Justices, most likely in 2013.