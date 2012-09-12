You can tell yourself that you know how it’s going to end, but you don’t. Even at the close you can’t be quite sure what has happened. The persistent ambiguity in this film is how beautiful the water was in that lake as bubbles broke on the scalloped surface of brown and green. It’s how casual yet warm the voiceovers at the start of the film have been as people talk about Oslo—not necessarily people in the film’s story, but passersby. The beauty is in the array of animated faces in Anders’ life, especially the young women. And it’s in the simple promise and vitality of Anders’ face, which serves the film without any regard for being in a film, let alone a tragedy or a poetic vision of darkness and futility like a tide coming in on the summer light.

This is not a comfortable film to live with, but its doubts over life’s purpose are as current as ever, and Trier has rendered them with simple and unstressed beauty. The film opened at Cannes in 2011, and it won the best film prize at Stockholm the same year. It has been highly regarded at many festivals and it opened in this country to modest business in the early summer of 2012. It had some good reviews.

That is how I remembered it, for Stanley Kauffmann had written about the film in the The New Republic. Somehow it was characteristic of him to notice a small, foreign-language film of limited commercial range and to write about it with such lucidity and power. Stanley—our Stanley—was born in New York in April 1916. So he could have seen Sunrise and The Passion of Joan of Arc, as well as The General and the first Ben-Hur, when they opened. You can work out the age at which, in June 2012, Stanley wrote this of Oslo, August 31st: “All of it is presented by the actor Anders Danielsen Lie in an almost private, confidential way. Yet these meetings seem to oppress him with their flatness. Increasingly we sense that he doesn’t want to get back into this banal, static world. Even a successful friend, with a pretty wife and two sweet children, confesses to him a haunting dissatisfaction.”

Stanley goes on to talk about how many bright young people there seem to be now who cannot find enough faith in life—and film critics, like filmmakers, are conscious of this, just because the movies have always been a medium and a playground for young people. Which doesn’t mean that much older people can’t stand up for good films and help us to see them. Stanley observes that this Norwegian film is derived loosely from a novel (1931) by Pierre Drieu La Rochelle which inspired Louis Malle’s film, Le Feu Follet (1963). He also knows and remembers enough to see the links with Knut Hamsun’s novel Hunger (1890) which was the basis for a film of the same name by Henning Carlsen (1966) that I remember as being as affecting as this one.

Suicide is not a comfortable or approved recourse, but it is a controlled death, a way of taking responsibility instead of allowing death to be a mindless wind. It may be sentimental to wait for that wind to decide to blow us away. Or it may seem too pessimistic or pretentious to say that. But we do ourselves no favor by denying that the end of the world is once again a profound and pressing subject in so many lives. Oslo, August 31st is now on DVD. It may sound troubling, but it is a film in love with life and light and faces. And I want to thank our Stanley Kauffmann for putting it in my mind and for noticing it. Of course, there is so much more to thank him for.