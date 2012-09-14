The Master seems to inhabit a more realistic America: it is set in city suburbs for the most part. But the America of, say, 1950 is unfelt and unnoticed, and does nothing to support the uncertain attempt at fable. There is no kind of cause or message in Lancaster Dodd’s armory, and no tension in a people or a country that might be swayed by it. Yet 1950 was the moment of the Korean War, nuclear weapons, and the feverish drive against Communists. It was a time when the alleged purity and certain prosperity of America were beginning to acquire an ugly sheen—and that history is begun in There Will Be Blood, in which the necessity of oil excuses all depths of behavior or vestige of law. The possibility that Dodd is both possessed by a righteous vision and gripped by criminal fraud is never dealt with, and so Freddie’s reluctant allegiance does not become fuel for murderous anger. Surely when a movie is called The Master, the chance of revolution or extremism comes into play. And that dark vision of an outraged America ready to overthrow its government is more present now than at any time since 1919. This didn’t have to be a film about Scientology; it should have been a diagnosis of America ruined by kinds of belief that have gone mad and ecstatic with fear and loathing. Dodd needs to be touched by Ayn Rand’s fury.

Perhaps because of the thematic torpor and lack of action, a kind of latent homosexual subtext arises between the two men. Of course it’s not developed, and I suspect it was not even intended. It seems to be the overflow of two exceptional actors, charged with the occasion, but hardly knowing what to do with their under-written characters. Anderson has not been shy about sex before: Boogie Nights is a very erotic satire on pornographic film-making, and Magnolia is filled with attempts at romance. The latter has a gallery of great performances that includes Julianne Moore, Melora Walters, Melinda Dillon, Felicity Huffman, and April Grace.

By contrast, the female roles in The Master are seriously under-developed. Amy Adams is Dodd’s wife, who usually sits in placid and pregnant grandeur but is allowed no life and no chance to be aware of Dodd’s faults. Ambyr Childers is Dodd’s daughter. She flirts briefly with Freddie and then condemns him, but I’d guess it’s a role that suffered in the editing. Laura Dern is one of Dodd’s group, and she never lets a film down, but again one wonders why she is there. As for the great Swedish actress, Lena Endre, she has just one scene. Amy Ferguson is the most arresting woman in the film, playing a model in a department store where Freddie gets a job as a photographer before falling in with Dodd. There are directors who would have seen those early scenes and enlarged the role (it has no name in the cast list), and there are viewers who would have welcomed the shift.

THIS FILM HAS BEEN talked about in advance more than most. In part that’s because of There Will Be Blood, which was nominated for eight Oscars and won for Day-Lewis’s acting and Robert Elswit’s photography. It is highly esteemed by some critics. Manohla Dargis of The New York Times recently chose it as one of the ten best pictures of all time. But the film only grossed $40 million on a budget of $25 million, which is not really enough. When Anderson offered his script to Universal and the Weinsteins, it was budgeted at $35 million. They turned it down. But rescue came in the form of Megan Ellison, the twenty-six-year-old daughter of Larry Ellison of Oracle (another kind of Master). Her company, Annapurna, seems to have put up the entire budget. At which point the Weinsteins agreed to release the film.

It was invited to the Venice Film Festival and Toronto, and I understand that the New York Festival would have liked to play it. But the Weinsteins chose to advance its opening date to September 14. That is hard to explain. A festival occasion would surely have helped a film that seems to me to have very little for audiences.

So I am of the opinion that Paul Thomas Anderson has made a dud. There’s no harm in that after five remarkable films in a row. And I may prove to be wrong if enough people say so. Still, I am disappointed just because of the potential here. Anderson spent years on the script and always wanted Hoffman as Dodd. As he received sections of the script, Hoffman urged that Freddie’s part be built up. Originally Jeremy Renner was going to play Freddie, but he had scheduling difficulties—Bourne, no doubt—and it was then that Phoenix came on board. I wonder what would have happened if Phoenix had been the Master and Hoffman the drifter. Phoenix has the look of a zealot and a man who might be tortured by his vision, while Hoffman could quite easily be the drunk and the downbeat.

Would that have made enough difference? Who can say, but it might have been so dynamic a change late in the day that it compelled Anderson to give the film more urgency and let it be less picturesque. I love the allegiance to film and sixty-five-millimeter, and I can only praise the photography here (by Mihai Malamaire, Jr.), but it is another asset that drifts by like a cloud on a hot day. Anderson might have been bolder shooting in black-and-white thirty-five-millimeter, still a vibrant mode in 1950, and letting the noir aspects run free. There should be more sex and violence, and less time for reflection. The film should hold our America in the balance. It needed the decisiveness of a Daniel Plainview.

David Thomson is the author of The Big Screen: The Story of the Movies (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). This article appeared in the October 4, 2012 issue of the magazine.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified the actress playing a department store model as Fiona Dourif. The actress in that role is Amy Ferguson. We regret the error.