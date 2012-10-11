With darkness fast descending, the carnage would soon begin and persist well through the following day’s relentless rains. Pickup trucks with flatbeds full of rifle-bearing officers and SWAT teams roamed the property and its perimeters, dropping one by one the members of what the press was soon dubbing Thompson’s “fierce menagerie,” even as a team of detectives, guarded by armed marksmen, began processing Thompson’s body. Authorities soon began stacking the bodies by the Thompsons’ house in order to keep track of an ever-mounting tally that would ultimately reach forty-nine. (The missing macaque, infected with the herpes B virus, was later presumed to have been eaten by one of the tigers.)

“It’s like Noah’s Ark wrecking right here in Ohio,” a dazed Jack Hanna kept repeating, “and all the wild animals came running out.”

In the year since the gunshots and the media blare, however, a clearer picture has begun to emerge of why Terry Thompson would go to such lengths to scuttle an ark that he and Marian had worked so long and hard to build together. And why local law enforcement may not have gone to nearly the lengths they claim they did to save at least some of the 50 bewildered beasts that were killed on that gruesome night: not fierce predators so much as an assemblage of suddenly animate and deeply disoriented oriented carousel animals whose creators had deserted them.

Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

THE OFFICIAL VERSION OF events was essentially that Thompson had used his bolt cutters to open up the sides of the majority of the cages, thus leaving the officers no choice, with darkness falling, but to shoot all the animals. Various officers claimed that they had first attempted to secure some of the doors to the cages that still had animals inside, but those creatures escaped through the holes that had been cut in the sides.

“That’s a lie,” said John Moore, the only civilian witness in those critical early hours. “There were only three cages that were cut open, and only one of the cats in them came out. The white tiger that was lying beside Terry. I personally locked two of the cats inside their cages while we were still looking around for Terry. Just walked up and locked their doors. They got shot. Another cat, named Jocelyn—she was in one of the cages that had been cut, but she stayed inside. She was in the far back corner. She was pregnant. She was nesting. She was ready to have her cubs. And they shot her.”

Moore said he saw six cats in locked cages get shot, as well as twelve others that were under a year old—cats he told me he could have easily leashed and led back to safety. He said he repeatedly asked to be allowed to collect some of the loose animals, that he felt he could save at least half of the forty-nine that were killed but was ordered to stand aside.

“They told me ‘This is a Muskingum County sheriff department situation.’” Moore recalled. “‘We’ll deal with it.’ The sheriff’s department had been after these animals for years. They knew how many of them were up there.”

Moore was warned that he’d be handcuffed and put in the back of a cruiser if he didn’t stay where he was told and give them all the information they needed about the animals.

“Now, am I mad at the sheriff’s department?” Moore said. “No. It took me a while to learn that. When it first happened, I was furious. I was upset that they didn’t allow me to do anything. But in their minds they had fifty carnivores getting out, they didn’t know what direction they were going in, and they had public safety to think about. They weren’t taking any chances. So the sheriff department’s version of things is just going to be different from mine. The next day was harder for me than anything. I had to stand in the middle of all those dead cats, and I had to identify every one of them. When you feed them every day and you water them and play with them and they respond to your love for them and love you back, how hard do you think that is?”

Sheriff Lutz, for his part, seemed totally taken aback by Moore’s account of events that night.

“This is the first I’ve heard of any of this,” said Lutz, who spent the majority of that night down at the Moose Lodge command post. “It’s not in any of the reports I’ve seen from any of the people I had up there. I’m not going to say that what he’s telling you is a lie. What I am telling you is that this is the first accusation of wrongdoing by my people that I’ve heard and why he wouldn’t have reported this earlier I have no idea.”

After the fact, many wondered why the animals couldn’t have been tranquilized or why a citywide curfew wasn’t enforced in order to get people safely indoors and give wildlife-control personnel the time to bring the situation under control. Former police officer Tim Harrison, who by himself has peaceably reined in more escaped exotic animals than all the law-enforcement officers in the state of Ohio, would arrive on the scene some three hours after the initial shooting had begun and spend the rest of the night patrolling the perimeter of the Thompsons’ land with a deputy.

“Even if the sheriffs had tranquilizer rifles in their cars,” Harrison pointed out, “they’d have to know how to dart. I do that all the time. You have to assess the size and weight of the animals as they’re running around in the dark, guess the right amount of medication, and inject it into the dart. Then, if you manage to hit the animal in the right spot, it still takes fifteen to twenty minutes for the drugs to take effect. That’s a lot of time with a tiger charging you or with the woods nearby for the cat to disappear into and then wake up later. People are crazy to think these animals could have been tranquilized.”

Excerpted with permission from the Byliner Original Rough Beasts: The Zanesville Zoo Massacre, One Year Later by Charles Siebert. The short e-book is available for $2.99 as a Kindle Single at Amazon, a Quick Read at Apple’s iBookstore, a Nook Snap at BN.com, a Short Read at Kobo, and at Google Play.