To be given a gift like the Romney 47 percent video is a rare event in national politics. To get it in the fall of an election should have made an Obama victory all but assured. But Obama threw it all back in his supporters' faces, reacting to their enthusiasm and record donations with a performance so execrable, so lazy, so feckless, and so vain it was almost a dare not to vote for him. What he has to do now is so nail these next two debates, so obliterate Romney in both, that he can claw his way back to victory. But if he manages just evenly-matched debates, let alone another Romney win, he's a goner. Elections for president comes down to two individuals. You only get to see them up against each other in the flesh three times. The first time - always the most important - made Romney look like a president and Obama an ex-president. It will take a lot of intelligence, fire and argument to turn that around in the time remaining. And for the first time, after the sucker-punch of the first debate, I'm not entirely sure Obama has it in him.

He's a goner! Even if he turns in decent performances. Yes, we've watched him in office for nearly four years -- through his response to the economic crisis and the legislative morass around the Affordable Care Act and the Bin Laden raid and the Arab Spring...but forget all that. It's all riding on whether he can find that one Clintonesque moment with an unemployed accountant in the town-hall audience, or deliver that one stinging rebuke that encapsulates all that is wrong about Romney Version 7.0 and leaves him "obliterated" on the debate floor.

Support thought-provoking, quality journalism. Join The New Republic for $3.99/month.

Granted, Sullivan has vaulted into a league of his own this month in debate-aggrandizement, but he had to pass plenty of rivals on the way up. There have been endless stories about what the moderators do to get into shape for the events (Candy Crowley, tonight's moderator, practices transcendental meditation, reports the New York Times) and about the stand-in opponents for the debate training sessions (John Kerry, the Times reported Monday, "has been spotted eating pizza and walking around the grounds of the resort with a thick binder filled with color-coded spacers"! ) Mark Halperin today touted his disclosure of the official Memorandum of Understanding for the debates with such portentousness that one might've thought it was the secret contingency plan for taking out the Chinese Navy. His "exclusive" highlights include: "The candidates agreed not to publicly call for any additional debates beyond the Commission-sponsored events; candidates aren’t allowed to cite anyone in the audience (besides family members) during the debate; candidates aren’t allowed to address questions to each other or ask the other candidate to take a pledge; the moderators can’t do 'show of hands' questions." What? No show of hands questions? And you call this a democracy??

Debate preoccupation is no new thing, of course. The events could not be more suited to the political press' timeless desire to treat the race as a sporting event: in the last month alone, two of our most (rightly) esteemed journalists, James Fallows and David Remnick, could not resist spinning elaborate boxing analogies around this year's debates. But, based on the four presidential election cycles I've now covered, I'm pretty sure that the obsession has gotten more intense over time. And I'm sure it has a lot to do with what former TNR editor Richard Just zeroed in on last week -- Twitter's rising dominance in the campaign media pack. I'm no Twitter-phobe -- I can exchange acerbic apercus with the best of them. (@AlecMacGillis!) But I agree with Just that the medium has only further magnified the debates because the debates inhabit the same realm as this new Twitter-world -- the realm of jab and comeback. I suspect the political press has long been drawn to the debates partly because so many of its (increasingly socially-elite) members engaged in debating somewhere on their path through Andover or Stuyvesant or Harvard, whether on the actual debate team or its late-night dorm-room equivalent. But Twitter has given political reporters all the more reason to exalt the debates as the highest test of aptitude. After all, isn't exchanging succinct points and parries how we now spend so much of our own time, rather than being out talking to people in Dayton or digging into tax proposals or campaign finance rackets? The debates have become the Platonic ideal of campaigning for a glibly cynical couch-potato press: Just sit back and watch, laptop on the lap, iPhone and remote in hand, facile witticisms on the brain. Or if your news organization has the dough, you can actually go to the debate. Which means watching it on a big projection screen in a separate room, spending a few minutes afterward in the spin room, and then heading straight back home, not even bothering to pick up the free bourbon in the swag bag.

What is to be done? Well, there's one possible counterintuitive solution: have more debates. If we really think these things are as valuable as our saturation coverage suggests, why have only three? If we find it necessary to have a dozen or two debates for the primary season, why only three (plus a veep one) between the candidates who are actually going to be on the November ballot? The candidates would presumably object, but adding a couple debates would likely take some pressure off of them, reducing the chances that a single bad night or gaffe would be deemed disastrous.