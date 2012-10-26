But if he displays some sensitivity toward sourcing and some of the other issues that trouble meat-eaters, this is not a man who counsels moderation as a partial cure. If Aidells has a bunch of scallions, he wraps them in pork belly. (Oh wait, here’s an alternative version of the recipe for those who don’t like pork belly: use pancetta or smoked bacon.) If he can assemble two or three friends to come round, Aidells will slice the cooked meat off a two-pound, two-inch-thick rib-eye steak, “keeping the bone for myself.” And he will gnaw away happily.

This man is seriously knowledgeable about flesh. “All-encompassing” was how The Washington Post described the original version of Aidells’s tome, and this fully updated edition is no less capacious. He knows his cuts and what to do with them. If he has a gnarly piece, “rich with collagen,” such as “short ribs, shanks, cheeks,” he will “cook them long and slow in a moist environment.” As is traditional, each chapter of The Great Meat Cookbook contains a map of the relevant animal. Pork is divided into shoulder, loin, belly, and ham; beef into chuck, rib, loin, sirloin, round, shank, brisket, plate, and flank. But Aidells’s appreciation of anatomy and how it might translate to cooking methods is far more detailed than any meat chart. When choosing chuck-eye steak, a “bargain cut,” he advises the customer to seek “steaks as close to the rib primal as you can get.” He is a fan of blade-end pork chops because they have more “intramuscular fat and connective tissue than the rest of the loin,” making them a tasty section to braise or grill.

The Great Meat Cookbook offers a revealing snapshot of how thoughtful American cooks are dealing with meat in 2012. Pork belly? Check. Italian broccoli rabe and sausage pasta? Check. Meatloaf with an interesting barbecue sauce? Check. “If you’re like me, you’re looking for new and exciting ways to spice up your meals,” he confides. But “exciting” does not mean adventurous—an example: Pork Stew with Hard Cider. Aidells contributed to the meat section of the updated Joy of Cooking in 1997, and his tastes are very much those of mainstream—but committed—home cooking in America. “Meat” in this book means primarily beef and pork and to a much lesser extent bison, goat, veal, and lamb. Most Americans, he notes regretfully, eat no lamb “whatsoever,” perhaps because they think it will taste strong like mutton. Chicken, meanwhile, is entirely absent from the book, except when chicken livers are used for flavoring. This is a world so red-bloodedly meaty that poultry doesn’t qualify.

Aidells writes for those whose idea of the ultimate feast—in fact, the Ur-meal—remains a steak house grilled rib eye with a pat of flavored butter, served with a wedge of blue-cheese-smothered iceberg, and a baked potato slathered in sour cream. This recipe is tagged as “Fit for Company, Family Meal, Great Leftovers.” Aidells reveals that the reason steak house steaks taste better than the ones we cook at home is not the quality of the meat itself. “The secret lies in the correct seasoning, the grilling technique, and the final flavor enhancements.” A massive blast of heat followed by a cooler grill-roast; a liberal dose of salt and pepper; and more butter smeared on at the end than you’d believe.

Almost all of Aidells’s dry-heat recipes involve some kind of rub, marinade, or flavor-brine. In this respect, the steak described above—which just gets a quick rub of oil, salt and pepper—is unusual. To be a great meat chef, in Aidell’s book, means to be the master of Ziploc cuisine. A fatty skirt steak might be treated with a coffee and chocolate rub; a chuck steak is doused in a mixture of beer, chile, and cilantro. As for pork, Aidells plumps and salts it in myriad brines, flavored with Guinness or bourbon or pomegranate molasses and cumin (Turkish Flavor Brine).