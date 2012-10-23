HBO’s The Girl comes in a pregnant pause, just weeks after the Sight & Sound critics’ poll found Vertigo the best film of all time, and a month before the American opening of Hitchcock, where Anthony Hopkins will be Hitch and Helen Mirren his wife Alma at the time of the making of Psycho. That startling success came just before Hitch cast a model who had hardly acted before, Tippi Hedren, as the spoiled San Franciscan socialite whose playful impulse in buying a pair of lovebirds for a man who has mocked her seems to unleash the total and inexplicable malevolence of The Birds. The Girl has been thoroughly dismissed by most critics of TV movies. It has been lamented that Toby Jones can offer no more than a creepy impersonation of Hitch. It is said that Sienna Miller misses the unique but repressed persona of Hedren. So let me make two points: The Girl, written by Gwyneth Hughes and directed by Julian Jarrold, is remarkable, disturbing and something Hitch would have understood. In addition, it insists quietly on a nagging question: why do we like Vertigo so much?

I don’t know how many people will be shocked by The Girl, but its portrait of Alfred Hitchcock is not pleasant or comfortable. Hitch was 61 when Psycho opened. This was his most audacious and subversive film, and his biggest hit, coming at the end of a decade that had seen Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, The Wrong Man, Vertigo, and North by Northwest. The range there is fascinating: the steady presence of mystery is slanted towards guilt, voyeurism, romance and humor, paranoia, and being on the brink of madness. That list of qualities omits Vertigo (the signal failure at the time) which has this in common with The Girl: it concerns a man who falls in love with an actress, but cannot realize that passion adequately.

Hitch had taken a wife when still young: her name was Alma Reville, and she had a notable career in the British film industry as a script girl. With marriage, she became Hitch’s steadfast assistant and collaborator, not least in seeing and having to ignore his many flirtations with the girls who were necessary to make a picture work. The Girl has Hitch saying Alma was the only woman he’d ever slept with, and I’m inclined to believe that. But that means his flagrant attraction to so many of his female stars was simply the fantasy of a man who could enjoy no greater sexual satisfaction than watching actresses do what he told them. Alfred and Alma were never as glamorous as their stars, and Hitch was notoriously overweight, with a face that settled in gloom and balefulness as he gazed upon beauty. You don’t have to trust the gossip. Rely on your instinct: the man is as crazy about Madeleine Carroll, Joan Fontaine, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, Kim Novak, and Eva Marie Saint as he is in love with staircases, tracking shots and commonplace, magical objects.

Success and aging may have combined to dispel Hitch’s caution (and shyness). He put Tippi Hedren under a personal service contract. He sought to remake her just as James Stewart redirects the second Kim Novak in Vertigo. And he touched her in brutal and ugly ways where his desire could not be separated from his power over her and the actress’s own timidity. He wanted her as his paramour and star, just as his old boss, David O. Selznick, had changed his own life with Jennifer Jones. This story comes from Hedren herself, and no Hitchcock partisan has ever disproved it, or really objected to it. It reached a climax of cruelty when the director subjected the actress to five days of filming as she was attacked by gulls and crows with sharp beaks. That breakdown is palpable in The Birds. In Marnie (the film that followed), Hedren played a woman who masks her sexual terror by a career of stealing.