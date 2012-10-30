Mitt Romney talked briefly about climate at the RNC—it was his laugh line, when he mocked President Obama for trying to ‘slow the rise of the oceans.’ (Slightly less ha-ha today). And the president sat down at the kid’s table after all the debates, telling MTV he was “surprised” it hadn’t come up at the debates.

I wasn’t surprised. I would have been shocked if either of them had raised the issue, just as I’ll be shocked if Congress ever—ever—breaks its perfect 20-year bipartisan record of accomplishing nothing on the topic. Let’s be entirely clear about what’s going on. Just as the NRA has terrified politicians of talking sensibly about gun laws, so the fossil fuel industry has imposed an effective muzzle on discussions of carbon.

They’ve done it by buying one party, and scaring the other. That’s why Congress has essentially turned into their customer service arm, keeping environmentalists on hold for 20 years with the Beltway version of cheesy Muzak. That’s why Mitt Romney, who as governor of Massachusetts tried to do something about climate change, now mocks it. And it’s why the president endlessly touts his “all of the above” energy policy, which if you think about it is almost the exact opposite of a policy. (What if he announced an “all of the above” foreign policy?)

So maybe this time, instead of waiting for history to repeat itself fruitlessly, it’s time to go where the action is and tackle the fossil fuel industry. 350.org, the global climate campaign I helped found, is launching a 20-cities-in-20-nights roadshow the night after the election in Seattle. We’re doing it no matter who wins, because we want to target the real players: each night, around the country, we’ll be engaging students from the local campuses, planting organizers in an effort to spark a divestment movement like the one that helped bring down apartheid (during the Reagan administration, with a GOP Congress).

We’ll be pointing out the basic facts: the industry already has five times more carbon in its reserves than even the most conservative government thinks would be safe to burn. And they spend hundreds of millions of dollars a day looking for more. They are, in effect, a rogue industry now, pursuing record profits with reckless abandon. They know the planet is warming (they’re busily trying to get drilling rights in the melted Arctic, after all) but they don’t care.