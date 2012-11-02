That’s why Freedom to Marry, an advocacy organization that has spent $4.6 million on these state referendums, considers its work on the state ballot measures part of a larger strategy to win marriage for everyone in the country with federal action, most likely from the Court. “The key to winning has always been to build a critical mass of states and public support that together create the climate that will most likely enable the Supreme Court, and sometimes Congress, to bring the county to a national resolution.” says Evan Wolfson, the organization’s president, adding “One thing the Supreme Court cares about is where are states headed, where is the momentum, and which side of history they can be comfortable to be on. When we come to the Supreme Court, we want to come with as much progress in the states and as much [positive] public opinion as possible.”

The Court, of course, does look at state laws when considering controversial social changes, including when it comes to LGBT rights. The Court’s previous rulings on anti-sodomy laws are instructive. In 1986, when the court upheld a Georgia law criminalizing sodomy (Bowers vs. Hardwick), Justice Byron White used the high number of states with anti-sodomy laws to justify the court’s decision. “24 States and the District of Columbia continue to provide criminal penalties for sodomy performed in private and between consenting adults,” he wrote. “Against this background, to claim that a right to engage in such conduct is ‘deeply rooted in this Nation's history and tradition’ or ‘implicit in the concept of ordered liberty’ is, at best, facetious.”

Seventeen years later, when the Court overturned Bowers in Lawrence vs. Texas, Justice Anthony Kennedy cited the states’ evolution on sodomy laws. He wrote: “The deficiencies in Bowers became even more apparent in the years following its announcement. The 25 States with laws prohibiting the relevant conduct referenced in the Bowers decision are reduced now to 13, of which 4 enforce their laws only against homosexual conduct.”

Of course, gay marriage is not yet as popular in the states as anti-sodomy laws were unpopular at the time of Lawrence. Even if all three states vote yes on the referendums Tuesday, there would only be nine states and the District of Columbia with legal gay marriage—a far cry from roughly two thirds of states that permitted interracial marriage when the Court decided Loving vs. Virginia in 1967.

But gay rights activists hope that momentum in the states could make a difference when paired with other factors. The question at issue in the DOMA cases, for example, is whether or not the federal government can ignore some state-sanctioned marriages, a more awkward legal problem if more states legalize gay marriage.