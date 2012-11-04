But only for the girl parts in manly films, and only for as long as Emma Watson is moving from 22 to 29. You know Watson; you have grown up with her. She was Hermione in all the Harry Potter films and now a substantial campaign is going on to suggest that she is an English beauty and a sly sexpot, with great wit. The Internet is crowded with photo-shoots of her where she looks as pretty, sharp, and minor as her jilted girlfriend to the hero in My Week with Marilyn. I don’t think she’s got the stuff for a big career, or even the roles Emily Blunt has handled. But soon enough we’ll see Watson in leather and with guns nearly as big as she is. The system has decided that she could go all the way.

Then there is Linda Hamilton, who was 56 a week ago. That’s how I noticed her: She was a birthday person on IMDb. You may have forgotten Hamilton, but as Sarah Conner in the two Terminator films she was more memorable and special than either Blunt or Watson have managed yet. She was the mother protecting her son, who might become a brave resistance leader in the terrible future. That was a story about time, too, and I’m sure it’s one of the influences behind Looper. But the Terminator films were James Cameron and Arnold, if you recall, and Linda Hamilton, while some way from being a beauty, delivered a ferocity and a strength of will that was memorable (if you actually remember her). Cameron was so inspired that he married her for about a year-and-a-half and was able to give her a sustaining settlement when divorce followed. Since then, Linda Hamilton has done not very much of note, but she says she is happy.

This Watson-Blunt-Hamilton sequence seems to me a more interesting loop than anything in Looper. It suggests that being an actress with a lasting and worthwhile career is very hard and crazier than the young women can understand at first. I think Blunt is the most talented; I feel Hamilton has the greatest achievement; and I’m sure that she and Watson are secure and imprisoned by the money they have made by virtue of being cast in big hits and/or financially involved with the director. None of them is going to last like Bruce Willis, who is 57, worthy of lead billing, and so secure in the art of deadly staring that he may go on another 20 years given the right weapons. And he knows by now that in pictures weapons are far more easily obtained than scripts.

This is unfair on the actresses, but it is devastating for us, for it prolongs a Hollywood attitude (as vibrant in off-screen life as in on) that grizzled, inexpressive geezers with guns can go on for ever, absorbing every fresh generation of pretty women and taking advantage of them. It’s one reason why we have a crowd of actors 60 and more who coast in bad projects, unable to keep the acid of disenchantment out of their stares—think of Robert De Niro.

Emma Watson had her first kiss, her first glamour photo shoot. Emily Blunt has been stalwart in preferring good lines and strong scenes to body shots. And Linda Hamilton had a role for a couple of years so complete and demanding one hardly noticed what or how much she wore. And there are thousands waiting to be next for as long as they can manage.