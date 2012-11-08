There will be times during the film of Cloud Atlas—somewhere in the dense second hour—when you will recall that the dog needs to be walked and that you may have left the coffee on, and, whatever your age, even if life is an ocean made up of many drops, you may resolve that life is too short for this errant nonsense. I stuck it out, TNR, only for you, and because I wanted to delay as long as possible the desperate plight of actually writing about the film. In the third hour, I have to admit, the disparate parts of this self-indulgent venture do make gestures of coming together.

Still, I suspect many will agree that the only emotional payoff comes in the credits. That’s when you realize that a strange cast of players take six or seven roles each over the centuries (and this film stretches from the 1840s to the twenty-second century, unless I missed something). One pastime to take you through the ordeal is to count the appearances—all routine and sub-par—of such actors as Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Ben Whishaw, and Jim Broadbent. Still, the credits bring delightful surprises and the freshest response I could muster in nearly three hours. None is greater than the discovery of just how much Hugo Weaving does. He has six roles, I think, all worthy of his Agent Smith from The Matrix pictures, one of the most intriguing nasties in modern film, in a class with the mercurial Robert Patrick in Terminator 2.

You will recall that the three Matrix films were made by the Wachowski Brothers, Laurence and Andy, and they took in box-office income of over $1.6 billion. Well, the brothers are brother and sister now (Lana and Andy) and that may have inspired the notion of how different people can look with some help from make-up (27 people are credited in that department, though Heike Merker seems to have been in charge). The Wachowskis actually accepted an invitation to work on the film from Tom Tykwer, the German who made Run Lola Run nearly 15 years ago and who then damned his reputation with The International, an exceptional hack job.

Far-fetched as that triumvirate may be, the auteur behind Cloud Atlas is surely David Mitchell, author of the esteemed novel of the same name (published in 2004). Now, if you loved that novel, and I know people who did, you likely have dogs to walk, coffee to make, and the matter of life’s brief purpose to ponder, so don’t go near the film. I haven’t read the book, and I don’t think I could now, but there are flourishes of language in the film, let alone the very grand scheme of it all, that suggest the book is written. The film, meanwhile, has only been completed, or terminated.