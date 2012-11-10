A few weeks ago on this site, Mark Bowden said the movie Argo was “brilliant” and “captures the moment [of the Iranian hostage crisis] perfectly. It is a movie about a small charade played out in the middle of the larger one, the rescue of six Americans who walked away from the [American] embassy on the day of the takeover and hid inside the Canadian embassy. I hope it will put a small dent in the lasting perception of the episode as an epic American disaster.”

I wonder: there are dents and then there are distortions, all the trickier in a movie that is entertaining and suspenseful in old-fashioned ways. Indeed, it’s a picture that might have been made in 1979-80, or earlier. But Bowden deserves to be listened to: he tells stories about American courage under pressure (like Black Hawk Down), where the political decision that demanded sacrifice may have been misguided. He also wrote a book, Guests of the Ayatollah, on the hostage crisis. Still, this is a movie about Iran, a country that is now a carefully contrived crisis of mythic proportion. The movie is well made; it has a hero (played by the director Ben Affleck) who is casually gorgeous, cool and laconic; the other people—the white people, at least—are odd and likeable and tense with anxiety; and the film earned $40 million in its first ten days. Some people have suggested it could be Best Picture material. That is absurd and dangerously close to our easy acceptance of the way the population of Iran is depicted as a howling mob, such as we might have seen in The Four Feathers or Gunga Din, or any of those movies that regard the peoples east of Suez as crazed and dangerous extras.

So, in a way, this is a remake of Casablanca (70 years old this year) where the good guys make their escape, despite the unshaded malice of Colonel Strasser and the Nazis. “Tony Mendez” the hero looks as good as Ben Affleck has ever managed in long hair, a beard and a tweed jacket—he’s a brother to the Warren Beatty of the early ’70s (The Parallax View crossed with McCabe and Mrs. Miller). He is the C.I.A. agent who goes into Tehran to retrieve the six under the cover story that they are Canadians making a stupid fantasy movie, Argo. There was such a man, but he was Hispanic—a detail Affleck does not attempt to match.

That’s a clue to the way “based on a real story” is deftly turned into an effective son of Casablanca. The conclusion has the vital plane to Zurich pursued down the Tehran runway by irate police cars and trucks of troops. Did it happen that way? It’s not how the six remember it. If the Iranian authorities had been so ruthless and omniscient all they had to do was call the air traffic control tower and forbid the take-off. But that would spoil Affleck’s set-piece finish and the exuberant tribute to Hollywood panache.