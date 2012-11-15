All Together was written and directed by Stéphane Robelin with a healthy sense of how entertainments are made and with a good share of the French regard for aging actors, female especially. They seem to delight in the fact that the players have been precious to them for so long. In this case the two principal women, Jane Fonda and Geraldine Chaplin, are American, but they are both veterans of French film. The three principal men, Guy Bedos, Claude Rich, and Pierre Richard, have long been treasured, and all five of them, together with Robelin, enjoy the picture.

At the start, these people are living apart—two couples and one single man—in the sun-drenched countryside, apparently well off, but they are so often all together that they decide to live together in one of their large houses. What follows is not only the result of that move, it is a way of seeing them more clearly—one man’s feeling for good wine and near-dependence on his dog, one woman’s reluctance to leave sexuality—stimulated by the arrival in their house of a good-looking young student to observe them for sociological purposes. The past involvements of three of them also bubble to light. All along, the picture is behaving as such films tend to behave. We are aware that it is in the basic sense a traditional entertainment. It tries for nothing deep, it strains for nothing cinematically new; seeing it is like welcoming a new old friend.

THERE IS STILL a third way to frame or conceive a film, midway between the traditional and the avant-garde, a way that recurs occasionally in several countries. This method is conventional in technique, nothing startlingly novel or inventive; and for content, it simply adds scene after scene without overall cogency or distinct narrative. Unlike the laboratory creations of recent days, it relies on its general humanity to be its point.

The latest such is Holy Motors by the French director-writer Leos Carax, who has also been an actor. This is Carax’s first feature since 1999, when he had earned a reputation as a bad boy of the New Wave. It is never dull. The leading role—or roles, really—are played by Denis Levant. The scenes, disconnected though they are, all solos of a sort, are well-enough done; it is simply inexplicable, even though it is credible.

At the beginning, or near it, a white stretch limo pulls away from a Paris mansion as two children call out behind, “See you tonight, Dad! Work hard!” Daddy is Monsieur Oscar, who is Levant. He is a major tycoon of some kind. A guardian car follows his limo for a time. The first thing he does in his limo is to phone a colleague with some investment commands; then he phones another saying that they must have guns, a special pistol. Why? We take it seriously, though we never learn why he needs them. Then, in his moving car, he proceeds to put on makeup and a costume. He gets out at a prearranged stop as an old beggar woman and proceeds to beg. Never explained. Back in his car he changes into a youthful tunic covered with tiny bulbs—his face, too, stuck in a mask—gets out at a huge empty plant, whirls around on several floors with lights twinkling, then walks along with a submachine gun flashing.