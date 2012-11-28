“I think it's one of the most noble risks we have ever taken.” This comes from an executive at Twentieth Century Fox, the studio that gave us Sunrise, Shirley Temple, and The Robe. When a corporation has ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous, talk of nobility is often a warning sign of stupidity. So sane producers may have read Yann Martel’s 2001 novel, seen that it was selling 9 million copies across the world, and concluded that there was no need for a movie of Life of Pi—the same escape clause I raised a week ago in connection with the latest Anna Karenina. Though, I will confess that I wouldn’t mind seeing a film in which the youthful Pi is cast adrift in an open boat with the great Bengal tiger and Keira Knightley in all of Anna’s pretty dresses. At least that’s an insane premise. The last open boat film to treasure was Hitchcock’s Lifeboat (1944), the cramped quarters of which were enlivened by the unashamed queenery of Tallulah Bankhead, so Knightley changing her clothes from ballroom black to emotional scarlet and so on might have achieved some appealing madness. Whereas the makers of Pi assuredly believed they were in pursuit of awe and wonder, movie magic, the thing called art, and a most unfortunate piety (the proper destination of someone named Pi?) in taking on this daft journey.

This makes it sound as if I have read and enjoyed Life of Pi. Not exactly so. I have dabbled in the book as a reader, but only to test impressions gained as I listened to it on tape during travels that I often prolonged in order to stay with the experience of having the story read to me. Pi is Indian, the son of a zookeeper in Pondicherry. Time comes when father decides that the menagerie and its owners must emigrate to Canada. There is talk of Pi’s Ark. But the ship explodes, and next day there is Pi in an open boat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound tiger that Pi names “Richard Parker.” There is the first suspicious taste of nobility. “Richard Parker” could be the honorary secretary of a royal society of Tory tigers. It is a lofty, solemn name, with hints of benign and distant authority worthy of Bambi’s father. Put it another way: this is a different story if the tiger is called Jose Jimenez, Pottsy, or Shere Khan.

You can imagine the adventures of Pi’s odd crew, the perils and the epiphanies, all in a test of survival worthy of Ernest Shackleton or Robinson Crusoe. Or you can see it in the mind’s eye as you listen to the story, and the multi-task of driving merges with the transporting pleasure of seeing that vexed lifeboat on your road ahead. But the mind’s eye is a precious place, and one that the mechanics and vanities of filmmaking enter at their own risk.

Fox purchased the film rights to Pi years ago. There was much talk of how to do it and who might do it. One can imagine a Bengal tiger and a stripling of a boy together on one boat in the middle of the ocean; indeed, it comes easily and sweetly and at the cost of $1.25 for sucking sweets. But to put it on film you run the risk of having the tiger eat the boy (and the crew) as well as the travails of setting up your filming operation in the middle of the Pacific—not to mention the bill for $120 million. It was a project that tempted many directors: M. Night Shyamalan, Alfonso Cuaron, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet. There were scripts enough to make a cargo. There was surely a passing notion that the only way to do this story was as an animated film, or as one of those pas de deux where the true image of Bob Hoskins spars with Jessica Rabbit.