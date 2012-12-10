After early court “victories” in states like Alaska and Hawaii in the 1990s triggered rabid, Prop 8-type legislation outlawing same sex marriage, movement lawyers pulled back, aiming to challenge marriage discrimination in a state that had already extended gay people basic rights. Did the target jurisdiction have an employment nondiscrimination act, they asked. Did the good people of the state protect their gay and lesbian citizens with laws against hate crimes? Was there even a provision for some partnership rights, even civil unions? Massachusetts, the site of the first lasting victory for gay marriage, had all of those promising characteristics.

The gay litigators had made the right decision. Basking in the warmth of Brown worship, fifty years after its controversial appearance, people forget how slow and hard the run up was to that singular moment. Thurgood Marshall and the myriad other brilliant legal warriors of the racial civil rights movement laid the path to Brown twenty years before Brown. First they started bringing actions, sometimes in state courts, to get the locals to equalize things like teachers’ pay and school resources. They opened the desegregation front not with public high schools, and associated National Guardsmen and spitting, screaming white parents. They started by challenging all white local law schools and other graduate programs. Unlike the separate but unequal public lower schools, the states usually maintained no black graduate programs at all. In some cases, they sent the citizens of their state out of state to attend grad school rather than let them into the local academy. The University of Oklahoma put a black PhD student just outside the classroom door in his very own separate chair. Even the pre-Brown Supreme Court could not gag that down. The solons of the racial civil rights movement knew that the white majority would be much less threatened by the prospect of an adult education PhD than numerous children of a different race at the grammar school. Only when, over decades of litigation, they had isolated the separate but equal doctrine to an island of incoherence did they take it on directly in Brown.

Similarly the women’s movement, having experienced a stinging defeat in 1961, moved with exquisite circumspection when devising their assault on women’s inequality. In 1971, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then a humble Professor of Civil Procedure at Rutgers, heard about a case the New York ACLU was handling at the Supreme Court and asked if she could lend a hand. The first gender case to reach the Court in a decade, Reed v. Reed was ideally innocuous. All that Ginsburg and the ACLU asked the Court to decide was that the state of Idaho could not automatically prefer a father over a mother to be the administrator of a deceased child’s estate. How likely was it that allowing women to compete to administer their dead children’s estates would upend every sexual norm in the society? Later cases were similarly banal. Shouldn’t a female soldier’s dependent husband get a spousal allowance? The cautious litigators at Ginsburg’s ACLU Women’s Rights Project were not ramping up to Roe, which came from left field. Their next big target was the exclusion of pregnancy from disability plans.

In keeping with their cautious and historically grounded approach, the avatars of the gay legal movement like Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders’ Mary Bonauto approached the antigay federal Defense of Marriage Act with abundant caution. In a series of cases, GLAD, and other allies like the ACLU and Lambda Legal, challenged the provision of the federal law that withholds federal privileges from legally married same sex couples. Rather than confronting the entire structure of state laws head on, they simply asked the federal courts to order the federal government to honor the marriages they had achieved in the handful of states where it was legal.

If one of the DOMA cases reached the Supreme Court, they reasoned it would be like the integrated grad school decision or Reed v. Reed. If not a Trojan horse, a camel’s nose. But nothing is as hard to resist as a social movement whose victorious time has come. By the time the careful DOMA campaign reached the Supreme Court, so did Boies and Olson’s unruly Prop 8 challenge.