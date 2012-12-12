But what if, as many of my friends say, the age of anti-gay backlash is past? What if a Court decision writing gay marriage into the Constitution were met without a murmur of populist anger? Frankly, it would still be a bad idea, and bad, above all, for gays.

Here is a movie plot you have never seen and never will see: a disadvantaged athlete struggles against the odds, makes it to the Olympics by sheer force of grit and talent, and is ahead in the race for gold—when, with the finish line in sight, the referee calls off the competition, hands the hero a medal, and everybody goes home.

Gay Americans are in sight of winning marriage not merely as a gift of five referees but in public competition against the all the arguments and money our opponents can throw at us. A Supreme Court intervention now would deprive us of that victory. Our right to marry would never enjoy the deep legitimacy that only a popular mandate can bring.

I tell my gay friends: imagine if the Supreme Court had ordered gay marriage this past June, at the end of its 2011-2012 term. November’s game-changing electoral victories would never have happened. Gay marriage advocates would be forever stereotyped as political losers who won by running to mommy. Our opponents would mock and denigrate our marriages as court-created, legalistic fictions. The country would never have shown how much it has changed.

If we have come that far in five years, imagine where we might be in five more. Imagine, then, the opportunities to extend and consolidate support that we will lose if the Supreme Court steps in now. Strange but true: a favorable Supreme Court intervention next year would make us weaker, not stronger.

I think it would be fine, politically and legally, for the Court to knock down the Defense of Marriage Act’s ban on federal recognition of states’ same-sex marriages. That is the lesser of the two big cases which the Court agreed to hear. Frankly, the stakes are not all that high. However you rule, in a few years DOMA will be repealed. The federal government’s usurpation of states’ traditional power to regulate marriage serves no purpose except to be mean to gay couples, by denying same-sex spouses crucial things like inheritance and immigration rights. (It is quite hard to be in the hospital room with your spouse if you can’t even get into the country.)

Overturning DOMA, however, would allow the consensus-building process to continue. Imposing gay marriage by fiat (especially in a five-four decision) would halt or reverse it. In that respect, the California marriage case and the DOMA case could not be more different.

In the California marriage case, you certainly don’t lack for options. You could give gay-marriage opponents a home run, foreclosing gay couples’ constitutional claim for decades to come—a tragic setback, from a gay point of view. You could give gay-marriage supporters a home run, as a California district court did. You could uphold the narrower opinion of the Ninth Circuit federal appeals court, which overturned California’s ban on gay marriage but would have no practical effect in other states.

Or you could do something you hinted at in your decision to take the case, when you asked to be briefed on whether the parties have standing to sue. That is, you could rule that the case was improperly brought and isn’t ripe for any kind of ruling. Though the precise legal consequences would depend on how you wrote the fine print, the basic effect would be to defer the constitutional battle over gay marriage until a later day.

That day will come. We can even guess when. In 1948, California’s supreme court overturned the state’s ban on interracial marriage. It took the U.S. Supreme Court 19 years to affirm and nationalize that ruling, and by then the decision wasn’t controversial. In 1993, Congress banned openly gay people from serving in the U.S. armed forces. It took the courts and Congress 17 years to repeal that ban, and by then the decision wasn’t controversial. You see the pattern. Massachusetts enacted gay marriage in 2004. If the past is prologue, by the early 2020s the country will have reached a consensus on same-sex marriage.

Believe me, I know the cost of waiting. My husband and I are married in the District of Columbia but live in Virginia, which does not recognize our marriage. Every time I commute home from my office in D.C., I am magically divorced. I like to joke that I have every straight man’s dream: I’m married at work and single at home. In truth, however, I’m not laughing. Hovering in legal limbo is demeaning and disruptive. In an ideal world, today’s moment of political and generational transition would be unnecessary.