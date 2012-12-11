The Supreme Court’s decision to hear two landmark gay marriage cases is being billed as a make-or-break proposition. Why would the Court have agreed to review California’s decision to restore marriage equality in the state, the argument goes, unless some of the conservative justices were inclined to reverse that decision? Conversely, supporters of marriage equality hope that the Court will use both decisions to accept the Obama administration’s argument that gays and lesbians are entitled to “heightened judicial scrutiny,” which means that laws discriminating against them are presumptively unconstitutional—and that, as a result, the Court will recognize a federal constitutional right to marry whomever you please.

In fact, neither of these broad outcomes seems likely. If you assume that Anthony Kennedy is the swing vote (that is, that all four of the other conservative justices vote against gay marriage), a more probable outcome is that Kennedy, joined by the four liberal justices, will decide both cases using the relatively narrow approach to gay rights that he has consistently applied to strike down laws that discriminate against gays and lesbians. Sidestepping the controversial question of whether all laws discriminating against gays and lesbians are presumptively unconstitutional, the Supreme Court may well hold that even under relatively deferential judicial scrutiny, California’s Proposition 8 and the federal Defense of Marriage Act can’t be justified.

In the California case, the Court seems likely to uphold the Ninth Circuit’s decision that California, having granted the right to gay marry, can’t take it away without expressing unconstitutional animus towards gays and lesbians. And in the Defense of Marriage Act case, the Court seems likely to strike down the federal definition of marriage as between a man and a woman on the grounds that Congress’ reasons for defending the law don’t satisfy even a deferential form of judicial scrutiny. Neither decision would create a national right to gay marriage, but both would encourage state legislatures and courts to continue to recognize gay marriage on their own.

In this sense, with the DOMA case, the Court may well reject the broad reasoning of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Windsor v. U.S. [pdf], which is the case the Court agreed to review. The appeals court accepted the Obama administration’s unexpected argument that laws discriminating against gays and lesbians should be subject to heightened judicial scrutiny. But, as the dissenting judge in the Windsor case pointed out, the Second Circuit was the first circuit court to accept this argument: Both the Supreme Court and eleven other circuit courts reached the opposite conclusion and refused to apply heightened scrutiny to gays and lesbians. For this reason, Justice Kennedy seems more likely to be persuaded by the argument sketched by Judge Michael Boudin in Massachusetts v. Department of Health and Human Services, a DOMA case decided [pdf] by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit last May. Boudin reviewed each of the four arguments that Congress offered to justify DOMA: “1) defending and nurturing the institution of traditional, heterosexual marriage; (2) defending traditional notions of morality; (3) protecting state sovereignty and democratic self-governance; and (4) scarce government resources.” And, citing Justice Kennedy’s opinions in Lawrence v. Texas and Romer v. Evans, he held that none of these reasons could satisfy even relatively deferential judicial scrutiny, because the desire to maintain tradition cannot justify a law that harms minority groups and intrudes on traditional state concerns. It’s hard to think of an argument more likely to appeal to Justice Kennedy, since it combines two of his favorite concerns—states’ rights, and avoiding dignitary insults to gays and lesbians that are based on “mere animus” or “moral disapproval.” The Court decided not to review Boudin’s opinion in the Massachusetts case, perhaps because Justice Elena Kagan had worked on the case as Solicitor General and would have had to recuse herself—an outcome that neither the liberal nor the conservative justices must have viewed as fair. But even though the Court isn’t reviewing Boudin’s opinion, that doesn’t mean it can’t adopt his narrow and persuasive reasoning.