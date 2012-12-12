So two players recollected from our past are suddenly older, and that transition cannot help but serve as our mirror, too. This is something the daughter sees, and that in turn helps us feel the nature of growing older. This daughter is played by Isabelle Huppert, who will be 60 next year, no matter that we can still see her pale glory in Heaven’s Gate or Violette Noziere.

There are so many films and stories about love being thwarted: that agony goes from Romeo and Juliet to Brief Encounter. But love lived out until the last days is less common. “Isn’t life hard enough?” you have every reason to ask. So why blame us if we enjoy watching kids have silly fun?

But kids’ taste is catered to, amply so. I won’t tell you what happens in Amour, but you have guessed already and you can make up your minds about whether you want to put yourself to the test. You might even say, isn’t this a Michael Haneke film? Didn’t he make The Piano Teacher, Funny Games and The White Ribbon? Isn’t he a rather chilly fellow? Well, the credits are correct. The Piano Teacher (where Huppert plays a woman in love with Schubert but trapped in her own sado-masochistic mind) is not an easy film to watch. I will admit that while I admired The White Ribbon enormously, I felt that its implication—that all this emotional repression had fed Nazism—was as glib as it was rendered in cinematic perfection. I would understand your reticence to watch a pained story about what has occurred with your parents and may await you.

Yet something has happened with Michael Haneke, something that spares him his own brilliance. The death of his own mother freed him to make this film (Haneke is himself 70), and the apartment he has made for it is a replica of the place where his parents lived. That is not a signal for sentimentality, much less coziness. Amour is as hard and bright as bone. The love it observes is intense, selfish, and nearly insane (these are the film’s greatest truths). It is a pact that excludes the daughter; it is far from being simply kind, or warm or feel-good.

Nor is there any need to require that all films be like Amour, or so insistent on truths so impassive and inescapable they do not really need the name “truth.” But do not go so far as to forgive the silly films for not being as passionate as Amour. I daresay Haneke’s film will win best foreign picture. (It is submitted as the Austrian entry, because that is Haneke’s nationality.) But that coy reward shames us. I voiced the same feelings last year with the Iranian film A Separation. This year, I admire Lincoln. I am sure Les Miserables will entertain millions. I think Zero Dark Thirty is startlingly simple-minded—it would have warmed John Wayne (and Jessica Chastain does a version of the Duke). But it is too late to speak of “foreign” films when Amour is plainly the most demanding and complete attempt at a film this year. In the same spirit, Haneke is the best director, and Trintignant and Riva should know they have each been in two great films: The Conformist, Hiroshima Mon Amour, and Amour itself.