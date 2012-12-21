Two separate story strands quickly entwine. Barbara quickly becomes the idolized doctor of Stella, an escapee from a harsh work camp who is generally hysterical without her. And we see that Barbara is being watched by a secret agent whose car is outside her apartment constantly. To him she apparently is a suspect who may try to flee the country. To André she must be much the same, plus what he is discovering about her daily. We see her do suspicious things, like receive a wad of money and bury it secretly. Before long we learn that the money comes from her West German lover who visits her secretly—they are indeed in love—and with whom she plots escape. All this goes on while she is practicing fluently with André. Inevitably a crisis arises involving a choice between her practice—chiefly Stella—and her love.

To recount the plot is to dab it with a touch of mechanics. But both strands of Barbara’s life are so fully created that they are individually true and affect each other. Nina Hoss is an actress of greater depth than she reveals at first. Ronald Zehrfeld deepens, too, in his concern with her. Petzold treats the whole as if he recognized that two cinematic forms—Hitchcock and Cukor—are by now so well-established in our consciousness that their juncture is not only possible but somehow fit.

TITLES ARE PECULIAR much of the time, but not often do they lend purpose to a film. Such an oddity is Beasts of the Southern Wild. It took courage to use this misleading title, for it mocks a point of view that the director clearly despises. The subject is not some tropical mess but a place in Louisiana. It is deplorable but not a mess, and the film’s precise point is that these beleaguered people who live in it are not beasts.

Benh Zeitlin is a film-maker who moved south six years ago and was obviously astounded by the post-Katrina conditions he found in Louisiana. Together with the writer Lucy Alibar and the cinematographer Ben Richardson, he spent six years getting this unusual film made. They selected a place in Terrebonne Parish, called “the Bathtub” in the film, a bayou that is waterlogged much of the time and that is just on the other side of a levee around a city. Zeitlin determined not to make an appeal for help but an account of admiration—for the people living there. In fact in some ways they consider themselves luckier than those constrained by city life.

The film deals mostly with a six-year-old girl called Hushpuppy and her adored father, Daddy. Life, as she frequently splashes along, seems fascinating. His actions to protect their shabby home from a sudden flood seem heroic to her. More of their daily struggles occupy their time—his barehanded catching of a fish is a highlight—and never is there an appeal for outside help. Zeitlin’s point is not to beg, but almost to boast. These neglected people are nevertheless carrying on their lives.

What is also extraordinary is that almost all the people we see are actors. So this is not a documentary but a moving enactment by people who are themselves moved. The most affecting of the lot is Quvenzhané Wallis as Hushpuppy, one more astonishingly gifted child. She confirms the truth that all of these people are striving to convey.

