Sure, replied the assistant manager, who knew I wrote for Washington City Paper. There are a lot of entries. Okay if I make a Xerox?

City Paper didn’t pay much, so I wrote what I wanted the way I wanted, and I enjoyed changing it up. My last big story had been a heart warmer. This time around, I wanted to wax mean—not to the judge necessarily, though I was (I can’t say why exactly; it might’ve been that demonic Time cover photo, the one presaging those Palin/Bachmann crazy-lady snaps), but definitely to the Borkophobes scraping around for reasons to keep the big guy out of the Supremes. Ted Kennedy and Norman Lear, I’m looking at you. Unfortunately, printed irony is in the eye of the beholder, and many more people heard about the article than read the article, so the assumption came to be that I was anti-Bork when I’m simply a wisenheimer.

I plead guilty to making sport of the judge’s taste in cinema and to skylarking relentlessly. I had to; otherwise the story I got was only a story insofar as I had gotten it; as a pal said, “Lotta wind-up. Not much pitch.” By the way, amid the filigree I was the first person I know of to use “Bork” as a verb. I’m just saying.

No sooner did the Sept. 25–Oct. 1, 1987, City Paper hit the street than the rumpus began. Public officials, hearing of Bork’s rentals coming to light, even in whimsy, imagined their video records surfacing like so many nightmares. First local and then state and finally federal law was enacted to keep anybody else from doing what I had done. Read the article and my account of its aftermath at www.theamericanporch.com. (Gist: Bork enjoyed whodunits and Brit films, costume drama and otherwise; he and his hadn't rented anything remotely salacious enough to rankle patron Reagan's buds in the Moral Majority.)

Judge Bork was a stand-up guy about my intrusion; nope, he said, no penumbral guarantee, fire away. Later, at a White House Correspondents Association throwdown, I approached him and, deliberately failing to introduce myself, gestured to a photographer. The judge amiably tugged a third party into the frame, and somewhere there is a nicely lit photo of me with Judge Robert Bork and Justice Anthony Kennedy.