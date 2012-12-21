How the Pentagon lost its Hollywood juice.

FOR FOUR DECADES, the Pentagon’s man in Hollywood was Donald Baruch, a former New York theater producer who looked the part. He wore sharply tailored suits and peppered conversation with allusions to Greek mythology. In exchange for final script approval, he would bestow films with the Pentagon’s support—the use of tanks and planes, servicemen to populate battle scenes, and the military’s expertise in blowing things up. Baruch’s imprint was sizable. He purged films of all profanity. He insisted troops appear trim and clean-cut. And, for the most part, Hollywood happily obliged, filling theaters with flag-waving films such as In Harm’s Way, Sands of Iwo Jima, and Top Gun. The military was wholesome, decent, brave.

Back then, the Pentagon had the firm upper hand. Even when the Vietnam years produced a rash of antiwar movies, there were no studios that could reconstruct a naval base or digitally generate an F-14. In the words of director Rod Lurie, Baruch was “a tough old guy”—“it was sort of one turn-down after another unless you were dealing with films that were actual recruiting posters.”

The partnership between Hollywood and the Pentagon is still active, built on what one military historian calls “mutual exploitation”—a dynamic that Phil Strub, the current liaison, cheerfully confirms. Strub greets uniformed colleagues with a bright “How ya doin?” There is something a bit showbiz about him, with his smooth radio-DJ voice and quick, contained smile. Wearing khakis and a big silver belt buckle with an embedded green stone, Strub hardly looks likes a latter-day Donald Baruch—which is perhaps fitting, since the job has changed considerably since Baruch held it.

Strub was thrust briefly into the spotlight last summer when Representative Peter King called for an inquiry into whether the team behind Zero Dark Thirty, the new Kathryn Bigelow film about the hunt for Osama bin Laden, had been given access to classified information. (Conservatives were concerned that the film would help Barack Obama at election time.) Strub says that the filmmakers had several preliminary meetings with government officials, but made their movie without formal Pentagon support. They bought and renovated their own helicopters; instead of military extras, they used CGI to fill out the crew. Mark Boal, the screenwriter, told me that he only wanted the Pentagon’s help with “basic reporting” questions; he never requested official support for his project, which would have meant ceding creative control. “This job,” Strub explained, “is like being a minor eunuch in the court of imperial China.”