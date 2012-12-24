Former Senator Chuck Hagel served in the Senate as a Republican, but you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise this week: Most of the attacks on his potential nomination as Secretary of Defense have come from conservatives troubled by his realist foreign policy views and past statements on Israel. This has led some liberals to rush to his defense. “He wanted the United States to exert influence internationally, but by working with other countries,” John Judis wrote. But Hagel’s belief in international cooperation had its limits. As a senator, he actively worked against one of the most important diplomatic efforts during his time in office: the Kyoto Protocol to limit climate change.

Hagel’s environmental record may, in fact, become his main sticking point with liberals. In 1997, Hagel coauthored the Byrd-Hagel resolution, which opposed the Kyoto Protocol. As late as 2005, he was raising questions about how much of climate change is attributable to human activity and opposed to the McCain-Lieberman cap and trade bill. His lifetime rating on the League of Conservation Voters National Environmental Scorecard is a paltry 5 percent.

"Hagel's work on the environment that may prove to be a more nagging question [than his views on Israel]," wrote National Journal's Matthew Cooper. A Daily Kos blogger suggested Hagel's environmental record may be "disqualifying."

But a closer look at Hagel’s environmental record suggests it’s not as bad as it seems--especially where it intersects with national security, which would be his purview at Defense. During the Bush administration, Hagel co-sponsored a bill to develop an International Clean Technology Deployment Fund to promote international deployment of U.S. clean energy technology in developing countries. He also introduced bills to create corporate loans and tax credits for the development of domestic clean energy. And, most significantly, Hagel joined Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) in requesting that the National Intelligence Estimate study the effects of climate change.