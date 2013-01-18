“Retirement is for sissies,” read the billboards for the new action film, The Last Stand, opening today. The words appear below a photo of the Governor of California Emeritus, who is firing a huge machine gun, while former constituent Johnny Knoxville, of “Jackass” fame, cheers wildly in the background.

Rest assured that the slogan is a deliberate message—at once cinematic, personal, and political—from Arnold Schwarzenegger and about Arnold Schwarzenegger. The ex-governor has said that he begins his film roles by deciding on the poster, and then works backwards, tweaking the plot and the script and his own acting (for want of a better word) to serve the image and words that will sell the movie. The marketing comes first, then the product.

This is the Schwarzenegger way, and the message here is unmistakable: I may be 65 years old, with my days as an action-movie superstar a decade behind me. I may have been wildly unpopular when I left office (he brought Democrats, Republicans, and independents together in their unhappiness with his governorship, and left with job approval ratings in the 20s). I may have lost my wife when she learned I got the housekeeper pregnant. But I’m still here, and not going anywhere. I will always be back.

That relentlessness is where, for all the considerable nonsense that attends a champion bodybuilder turned movie star turned governor of America’s craziest state, the public and private Arnold meet. It is on display now. And it’s why, at a moment when he seems like a joke and a has-been, those of us who have followed his career—I wrote a political biography of him in 2006—can’t rule out another comeback, however unlikely.

SCHWARZENEGGER TELLS HIS STORY as one of heroic victories, but the tale is really about his ability to collect what most of us would view as failures—bad films, bad reviews, bad behavior—and somehow construct them into a narrative of success. Just read his 2012 autobiography, Total Recall, which was widely panned. It’s the story of a boy from a small Austrian town of no significance and a family that is nothing special, a not particularly good student who gets through a trade school and joins the Austrian Army, where he is a rather incompetent soldier. He discovers a sport that few take seriously, arrives in the U.S. (where he loses his first major bodybuilding tournament) and gets into the movie business. His first film, Hercules in New York, is embarrassingly bad. But, of course, he perseveres. He marries a Kennedy, despite being a notorious rake. He builds movie stardom on bad reviews. He wins the recall election of 2003 even though the press and much of the political world don’t take him seriously (he faced a groping scandal in the final days of the race).