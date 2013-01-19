The Oscars are odd. It’s just about the only reason left for having them; that and for the sake of the people who make red carpets. Every year when the nominations come out, there are three or four days of stories about the “surprises” and the people who were “snubbed.” So Tom Hooper and Kathryn Bigelow were overlooked, but Michael Haneke was remarked on. And Helen Hunt got a supporting actress nod for The Sessions. No, I’m not suggesting that she was undeserving—far from it. But what scheme of things is it that decides her Cheryl in that film is a supporting part?

The Sessions opened in the middle of November 2012, and by nomination day it did not feature in the top 25 films at the American box office. It had taken in about $7 million in two months. That’s not serious money—until you realize that The Sessions had a budget of just $1 million. So it’s done very well, and so it should.

It’s a picture based closely on fact, and it’s dedicated to “Mark O’Brien,” one of its central characters. Mark (John Hawkes) had polio when he was a child and became paralyzed in all but his head. He couldn’t be out of his iron lung for more than three or four hours. But his mind was not just sharp; it was like an open razor because all of his being had to go there. He was a virgin, and he would rather not be. His amiable if far-fetched priest (William H. Macy) recommended a therapist, and so he found his way to a sex surrogate, Cheryl. There was a real Cheryl (in Berkeley, California, in the 1980s). She had a husband and a teenage son, and she was kind, friendly, and professional. She helped people with a handicap to have sexual expression. Everyone was of the opinion that she did a good job with Mark. The plan was to have six sessions, but they made it in four. That’s when they had simultaneous orgasms. “What’s that?” asks the manager of the motel where they held the last two sessions. This man has no apparent physical handicap; he seems to be a decent guy. But there are decent people who don’t know enough about sex—and don’t want to know.

That’s one reason, I think, why The Sessions has only done $7 million. It’s a heartfelt movie, a feel-good story with an uplifting ending and irreproachable educational value. It’s only an “R” picture, when it might have been—should have been?—an NC-17. That’s not an attack on the ratings board, but a way of wondering if the film should not have been more explicit. I feel odd saying that because it has Helen Hunt being gracious and natural in showing us her naked self. We can say she’s Cheryl, but the body belongs to Hunt. Helen Hunt is forty-nine, and she has an Oscar already (for As Good As It Gets) as well as several Emmys (for Mad About You). Even a movie critic can see—and say—that she is very attractive and possessing a very good body. She is also a lead actress in The Sessions.