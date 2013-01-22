"As a company, that just sets us up to get into trouble," Librande said. "It's a stereotype of how the world works. Our goal isn't to teach them all of these lessons. It's to get people to think about them. You start asking questions about the city you live in."

After the demo, we took the elevator back up to the roof. The party had gotten sloppier. I looked out over Washington, where in a few hours the sun would rise on a new presidential term, and thought: If only real government were so simple.

HOLLYWOOD, TOO, has taken its lumps since Newtown, but that’s probably not why they stars largely stayed home this year—or rather, opted to spend the weekend partying at Sundance instead.

Still, having given some $12.8 million to Democrats this cycle, the movie and television industries had to make an appearance of some kind. Inaugurations are key fundraising opportunities, after all, providing unsexy corporations with a rare chance to associate themselves with mainstream star power in the nation's dowdy capital. And so, the Creative Coalition—which bills itself as the "premiere" non-profit representing showbiz—made do last night with less-boldface names than Oprah and Steven Spielberg, who'd shown up four years ago.

Jesse Jackson made an unexpected appearance, but otherwise this year’s gala—held at the Harman Center for the Arts downtown, with ticket pairs starting at $10,000—advertised people whom even the celebrity press struggled to identify.

"Wasn't he in ‘Prison Break’?" a reporter asked about Robert Knepper, among the first to walk the red carpet. "I know he did ‘Prison Break.’ And a lot of movies."

It sufficed, though, for the press gaggle, as photographers jostled for position and dressed-up interviewers asked “the talent” about the momentous occasion.

"Aw, it's been amazing, the excitement in the air is palpable," said Matt Bomer, the gray-eyed, floppy-haired star of ... USA Network’s “White Collar.” "Beyonce did such a great job singing the national anthem."

I met two men who were shooting video from afar, on the risers toward the back of the glassy lobby, and who claimed they evaluate red-carpet staging situations and advise clients on the logistics. I was suspicious: Asked whether the Creative Coalition was their client, the white-bearded Frederick Lange said “possibly.”

But they did have thoughts on the night’s staging. We watched with a critical eye, conscious that passersby on the sidewalk behind us were looking in on the fishbowl as well.

"It makes sense," Lange said. "It's a little crowded, but that's typical. They need all the photographers in order to give them importance, otherwise it doesn't work…This is what actors do for a living, and photographers. They come together and they support each other, for the public."

At 10:20 p.m., the frenzy came to an abrupt end. The trailing gowns ascended beyond reporters' reach, to the party upstairs that was already running behind. "Us Weekly! Press!” a short woman in hot pink heels said to the security muscle, her hands out in supplication. Meanwhile, the rest of the media packed up their gear and walked in the opposite direction of the party, bracing for the cold.