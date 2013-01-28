This is the age of endless facts.

Every question is now seemingly answerable; just swipe your finger over the device in your pocket. Want to know every important opinion about the question of the moment? You can consume them in 140-character aphorisms while waiting for the bus. But with this rush of information, or perhaps because of it, few of the words that scroll across our screens stick or really change how we view the world.

The New Republic was launched nearly a century ago in a spirit of high idealism. Its first issue appeared just as war broke out in Europe. The magazine's young editors wanted to shape the course of political movements and to write essays that would alter the opinions of world leaders. They might not always have succeeded in their most grandiose ambitions, but they did manage to produce some of the finest writing in the English language, publishing the likes of George Orwell, Virginia Woolf, and Walter Lippmann.





With this issue, we relaunch The New Republic. Our goals may be somewhat different from those of the magazine's founding fathers, but we share their unabashed idealism. We believe that our new hyper-information age is thrilling, but not entirely satisfying. We believe that there must remain space for journalism that takes time to produce and demands a longer attention span-writing that is at once nourishing and entertaining. We aim to tell the most important, timely stories about politics, culture, and big ideas that matter to you.