Immensely tall, slight, and slow in her movements, Sylvia Tietjens wore her reddish, very fair hair in great bandeaux right down over her ears. Her very oval, regular face had an expression of virginal lack of interest such as used to be worn by fashionable Paris courtesans.

She is also capricious, cruel, and vengeful. She has a fine moment in the book and the film when she realizes how stultifying Christopher's propriety can be. Yes, she has behaved like a bitch, going off with another man after the marriage, and then returning when she is bored. So why won't Christopher call her a bitch? She wants to defile and disabuse Tietjens, and she means to cut down the Groby tree, a great cedar, because she knows how attached he is to it. She sees how natural, and dull, it is likely to be if Tietjens does go off with Miss Wannop, a young woman he encounters when she stages a suffragette demonstration on the golf course where he is playing (of course he despises golf).

Ford tried to convince us and himself that Valentine Wannop was the mate for Tietjens, and at first she is presented as a free-thinker and the spirit of kindness and patience. Dull enough for Christopher? Maybe, but too plain for the camera. The actress (Adelaide Clemens) seems to know that hers is a thankless role, cannon fodder for Hall's Sylvia. You see, it is so hard for a beautiful woman to be hateful in a movie. She may do bad things, but one sly glance at the camera and that game is shot. Hall is dressed like the most fashionable women in Europe, in ways that ravish the eye but leave many doubts about how her dresses are being paid for.

She is also undressed. In the early 1920s Ford did not say so in his books, but there is an extended scene in the film where Tietjens finds Sylvia in her bath. She stands up and challenges him with the breasts that belong to Hall. And if we notice that-and I think we do-then Christopher is either a chump for not looking, or someone in whom that railway carriage glory might be rekindled. Thus the most interesting thing about the movie is something that does not occur to Ford: that against all reason, Sylvia and Christopher remain attracted to each other and mysteriously devoted to l'amour fou. Whereas Tietjens as Ford wrote him is not mad enough to believe in love. He hardly mentions it.

So the brightest feature of the film is in defiance of the novels. At which point, one has to wonder what Parade's End is all about. The writing and the direction are adroit and intensely cinematic. But that is not right for Ford, who generally kept an honorable plainness as a writer (The Good Soldier excluded, which is electric, savage, and frightening). The film is packed with good performances: Janet McTeer as Sylvia's mother; Rupert Everett as Mark Tietjens; Miranda Richardson as Valentine's mother; Roger Allam as a befuddled general; Rufus Sewell as a mad clergyman; Stephen Graham as the conniving MacMaster; and so on. But British television does supporting parts with ease and understanding. They are allowed to be as odd, nasty, or endearing as you like. It's with the leading figures that the needs of the show go astray. So Sylvia becomes an adorable femme fatale, good enough to alter Rebecca Hall's career, and Cumberbatch will be forgiven for the ingrowing restraint of his Tietjens.

The glory on screen lies in the usual places: in Hall's breasts and the very rapid shifts in her expression-and in the blessed clothes and décor. The trench scenes settle for the spectacular mock-ups at the Imperial War Museum instead of the real horror, but the top hats, the furniture, and Sylvia's dresses-they are to die for. The stylistic signal comes at the outset with a ceiling-level tracking shot that sees a chandelier, flowers, a maid, a table and chairs, and a white satin dress waiting to be worn. This is the texture of "Downton Abbey," and the way all these serials overlap with shows such as "Antiques Roadshow." They are advertisements for the accessories of the past. They exemplify the helplessness of a kind of cinema that cannot see past décor to the decay in that prettily equipped society.

Ford wrote a fourth novel for the series, The Last Post, in 1928, which tried to wind up the narrative. It has Tietjens and Valentine together, expecting a child. But there is little action in its lament for the world that got the chop in the Great War. Many literary authorities have thought The Last Post a mistake. Graham Greene, an admirer of Ford, said it was a "disaster" and omitted it from the one-volume Parade's End. Stoppard and the BBC have followed suit for understandable reasons. But this leaves something like a happy ending, which is neither Ford nor just. Of course the audience for these period revels expects the endings to be as comfortable as the sofas and the clothes. Thus, British history and the unappeasable edge of literature have been placed in a kind of catalogue co-sponsored by the Victoria & Albert Museum and Harrods. Really, there ought to be a way of getting Sylvia's clothes at an off-the-rack price.

There should also be a way of saying that Christopher Tietjens is poor company and invariably wrong about life. The Great War did much damage to European society, and it killed the long dresses Rebecca Hall wears. But a lot of the damage needed doing, and Hall knows when to drop the dress.