Then the film itself, so to speak, begins. At a rehearsal in Peter’s house, he tells the others that he has been having difficulty with his fingers. A visit then to a doctor informs him that he has the beginnings of Parkinson’s. He tells his friends, and besides their personal and professional dismay, the news seems to uncover privacies in them that have long been concealed or are now begun. These include Robert’s daughter’s relationship with Daniel, her violin teacher. These implosions are not of course caused by Peter’s news; his news simply leads them. His farewell appearance, curious indeed, concludes them.





Catherine Keener has been an incisive actress from the start of her career. Mark Ivanir’s talent makes him welcome. Philip Seymour Hoffman is a continually growing force on screen and stage, and this experience with Christopher Walken reminds me that I saw his Broadway acting debut in 1966 when he played a twelfth-century French king. What I have seen of his subsequent career—his Shakespeare and Strindberg and Joyce in the theater, his screen gallery of gangsters and ranch hands and many others, his maddened soldier in Vietnam in The Deer Hunter—compose a vivid gallery to which we can now add his mature and thoughtful cellist. And Zilberman’s alert directorial sensibility is helpful throughout.

Blancanieves, as its Spanish title tells us, is about Snow White. Here she is on film, hardly her first screen appearance. But we can assume that the Spanish writer-director Paolo Berger would not have bothered if he had not had something in mind for her. The Brothers Grimm would have been surprised, possibly amused. One aspect would certainly not have surprised them: since they never saw a talking picture, they would not especially note that this one is silent. Berger adheres so faithfully to fairy-tale style—broad acting and unexplained action—that dialogue might almost seem intrusive, reductive.

The setting is Seville, around 1920, when—apparently—unexpected or unexplained things were likely to happen. A famous matador is about to appear against six bulls, one at a time. His preparations, his entrance into the arena are stunning, as these maneuvers always have been on film. His pregnant wife and a friend watching in the stands with her are thrilled, and we share it—this real-life theater. He disposes of the first five bulls, and we see enough of each to admire him, no matter what we think of the bloody sport. Then, starting on the sixth, he throws a kiss to his wife, and in that diverted moment, a camera flash goes off just as the bull charges. The bull gores him in the back. He is severely hurt. The wife’s shock sends her into labor. He is treated but is left a paraplegic. She dies giving birth to a daughter, called Carmencita.

Time lapses. The friend who had been in the stands is now the child’s stepmother, wicked as the story prescribes. She mistreats the girl as she is growing up, and the matador, now helpless in a wheelchair, who earlier rejected his newborn daughter, now would like to embrace her. Carmencita, growing, pleases him even further with her passion for her father’s profession, and he coaches her. Her stepmother subjects her to hardships and, with with the matador’s money, tries to get rid of her. Indirectly she nearly gets the girl drowned.