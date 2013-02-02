The Taviani brothers, Paolo and Vittorio, have been making films since 1962; their work, almost always in Italy, has almost always been innovative, intense, and involved with social and political subjects. Sometimes they have not always been able to control the strength they summoned, but their films have mattered. When I learned that they were making a film of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, I was doubly alerted. I knew they would treat it in some heterodox way, and of all the Shakespeare canon, this play, ever since the Orson Welles production in 1937, has seemed the one most malleable to modern concerns. Further, I was eager to hear Shakespeare in Italian again. The best Shakespeare production I have ever seen was in Italian—Giorgio Strehler’s La Tempesta—and the memory of that music still lingers. Now, called Caesar Must Die, the Taviani film has arrived. If it disappoints those two hopes, it is nonetheless differently admirable.

The Tavianis have joined forces with a man named Fabio Cavalli, a theater director who has done much work in prisons, producing plays with inmates. He was about to do Caesar in a Roman prison—in the high-security wing—and it was arranged for the Tavianis to film the whole process. It is quickly clear that Shakespeare was not the point; the play was cut and arranged as fit the actors’ impulses, and they were asked, for their own freedom, not to attempt standard Italian but to speak in their native dialects—Neapolitan, Sicilian, and so forth. In short, this production was being done for the cast, though it was hoped that an audience would respond.

The best Shakespeare production I have ever seen was in Italian—Giorgio Strehler’s La Tempesta.

The first shot of the film is of a sword, in Brutus’s hand, as he implores friends to hold it so that he can run on it. This glimpse of the play’s close is followed by the very beginning of things, Cavalli’s first meeting with those who want to be in the show. He bids each of them to audition by stating his name, birthplace, and address (!) in two different ways, obedient and resentful. Most of them then get a minute alone on camera in which human beings and Italy in itself are spilled before us. After Cavalli has assigned roles, he tells his cast that, because the prison’s theater is being repaired, they must rehearse where they can.





Here presumably is where the Taviani touch strongly enters. They have shot almost all the scenes that followed in prison rooms, bare and enclosing, that contradict the theme of the play, a struggle for liberty and freedom. What is next most apparent, to all three directors’ credit, is the acting. Most of the actors do not look like their characters. Brutus, for instance, striking as he is, is not a majestic nobleman. Each performer, speaking in his own dialect, seems to be playing his role as he considers how his man might have been in the world he knows. Flashes of the author’s text occur in the subtitles, but the rendering of the play is a contemporary view of their world, far from a version of Shakespeare. The outcries about freedom are moving, of course, but we have been told by these men themselves why they are in prison—everything from drug smuggling to multiple murders. (Brutus is played by a former inmate who has returned for the role. He is now, with good reason, trying to be a professional actor.)