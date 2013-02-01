It’s a tribute to De Niro to suggest that once upon a time he could have been Lance: lean, mean, preoccupied and “scary,” Lance’s own verdict on himself. (He’s writing the reviews before the film is made.) But what makes these roles in fiction so unappealing is the living performance. No written scene could be as startling or revealing as the Sandusky interview with Bob Costas, where he had to repeat the question, “Am I sexually attracted to underage boys?” As for Lance, he has had two scenes: being on a bicycle (as boring to watch as it must be to do), and being interviewed. I still wonder what drugs he is doing to get through the interviews, just as I marvel at the timing of the story about how he admitted to his son that he was a fake.

Sometimes you hear of movie people getting ready to do the Lindsay Lohan story (be prepared because the rush to the first turn will be as furious and dangerous as the start of the Indianapolis 500). But what do these people think Lohan has been doing these last few years? With a life on the brink of pornography, autopsy, and L.A. Law, she hardly notices scenario or role. She is doing herself. Her looks are going while we watch. She is available to trash her own projects—admitting that The New York Times expose piece on the making of The Canyons was pretty accurate before the public had seen the Paul Schrader film.

And now there’s Manti T’eo, the Notre Dame linebacker who had this weird dying girlfriend. It’s a wonder that a player from Notre Dame (that’s what used to be Gipper U!) is into this kind of masquerade. And it helps us see that the whole fallen celebrity scene has really given up show business for sport. (Jodie Foster couldn’t even do her own coming out scene—she peeped and then she went back in, like a groundhog.) That’s where the moral issues of a great nation rest at the moment: should Pete Rose and Barry Bonds be in the Hall of Fame; can Lance Armstrong compete again, even if it’s at backgammon; and is Manti T’eo going to be a rival to Michael Strahan on Live! With Kelly and Michael?

The only chance for a Lance movie has Lance in the lead. This is a process that goes all the way back to Audie Murphy, the most decorated American soldier of the Second World War. He played himself in a movie called To Hell and Back (I don’t think it made it back) that was vitiated by the way Murphy looked so unlike “Audie Murphy”. He was boyish and shy and gentle—more suited to the coward turned hero in The Red Badge of Courage (another of his roles). Toby Jones and Anthony Hopkins have recently had their shot at Alfred Hitchcock, only to realize that Hitch (a profound and early self-publicist) had so overegged the pudding in his cameos, trailers, and TV spots that no one else could swallow it now. Daniel Day Lewis should be grateful that there is no surviving footage of Abraham Lincoln.

But Lance as Lance is truly scary, scarier, and the scariest. I think that movie is going to have to abandon cycling—apart from Breaking Away and Bicycle Thieves has there ever been a cycling movie? (And who recalls Breaking Away?) Lance could be a chainsaw (or bicycle chain) killer, a Jason, or simply a TV figure who regularly apologizes and then goes out and kills someone to assuage his wrath. Come to think of it, that is getting into American Psycho territory—and that’s another film Ed Pressman made, as well as an adapted novel by Brett Easton Ellis, who wrote The Canyons! That is not just a wrap, it’s a package with ribbons!