There is a new shot in the movies and it deserves attention. In truth, it has been around for some time, but meaning can take a while to sink in. The first time I felt its possibility was in the late ’50s, reading Norman Mailer’s The Deer Park. The narrator of that novel is Sergius O’Shaughnessy, who has been a first lieutenant in the Air Force. Stationed in Tokyo, he performed over Korea. “Sometimes on tactical missions we would lay fire bombs into Oriental villages. I did not like that particularly, but I would be busy with technique, and I would dive my plane and drop the jellied gasoline into my part of the pattern. I hardly thought of it any other way. From the air, a city in flames is not a bad sight.”

That’s the image, and the detachment it fosters. Not being there, at ground zero, is an important part of the technology. There were newsreel shots like that of Hiroshima and the bomb tests in the New Mexico desert. There’s a brilliant and beautiful moment in Apocalypse Now when the bright green jungle blooms orange, black, white, and crimson when a line of napalm bombs strike. But those were the old days, requiring planes and pilots. The really new shot is seductively automatic. A surveillance point of view hovers far above the ground. It is taken from a satellite. It tracks the beetle movements of a truck or some other vehicle. Then suddenly the ground flowers with explosion. This is so swift one’s first impression is that the ground itself has belched. But it’s a drone that did it, and I daresay it was entirely controlled by computers. Not a bad sight at thirty thousand feet or back at base camp. Remember the picture of an operations room filled with our leaders, watching some screen? Best glimpse of a movie audience in years.

"From the air, a city in flames is not a bad sight.”

That shot has been becoming more frequent. It was in Syriana, as I remember. It was in "Homeland," although that was at ground level, but all at once the village where Brody was being held changed its physical nature. There is a similar alteration in Zero Dark Thirty, and it is a shot—rough, black and white, imperfect—that comes early on in The Gatekeepers, an arresting and audacious new documentary by Dror Moreh.

The gatekeepers are six men who, since the early 1980s, held the position of head of Shin Bet. That is not Mossad; it is a security agency that is more secret, its membership less known. But it has been instrumental in defending Israel against all threats (especially terrorism) and in identifying the threats early enough so that it may have seemed as if Shin Bet was being aggressive in preventing them. Shin Bet has never messed around or (until late in its history) taken legal advice. But the film says something profound about Israel’s freedoms that these six men were able to speak without restriction, and that the film opened in Israel in January stunning audiences while eliciting some outrage on the right. It’s as if six directors of the CIA turned up in a documentary telling what they had done in office and regretting how those tactics had helped to deplete the honor of the United States.