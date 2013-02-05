But Rush’s personal history is suffuse with Oakland ties. He grew up in its middle-income Mosswood neighborhood, in a three-house complex that his family has owned since his great-great-grandfather constructed it about a century ago. Rush, who is lean, muscular, and looks a good deal older than his 52 years, still lives there today, together with his wife, his aunt, his mother-in-law, his three adult children, their mother, and the family’s seven enormous dogs—two American Pit Bull Terriers and five flame-colored Dogues des Bordeaux. As a boy, Rush and his grandmother would ride the bus a mile and a half to downtown Oakland to go shopping. It was an area that had been cored out by the crack epidemic in the ‘80s, only to be finally resurrected in the last decade or so. The state ballot initiative that would become Prop 19, which Rush read late one night while browsing for voter measures the UFCW might support, listed as its headquarters an address squarely in that neighborhood.





“It dawned on me what this revitalization in downtown Oakland had been about,” he said. The medical marijuana industry—which employs a mix of laid-off blue-collar workers, young college graduates, and refugees from the real estate industry—had been the major driver in revivifying that neighborhood. The next morning, Rush rode his Harley Davidson, tricked out with Superman decals, to the campaign headquarters for Prop 19. He liked what he saw: a few campaign grinds clacking away on their laptops, surrounded by crusty pizza boxes, small mountains of cigarette butts, and cups of room-temperature coffee. “Any campaign worth its salt, I don’t care what time of the day or year it is, the bleary-eyed nerds are going to be there,” he said. He learned that Prop 19, which would have legalized recreational pot use by adults in California, was funded and co-written by Lee, the owner of Oaksterdam. Within a few days, the two had made contact and arranged a kind of quid pro quo. The UFCW would endorse and assist Prop 19, and Oaksterdam’s 100 instructors, nursery workers, and support staff would unionize.

Today, Rush is the person directing the UFCW’s organization of the marijuana industry. He is instrumental in building political coalitions to support the legalization cause, and he frequently jets between D.C., Oakland, and local unions around the country (when we met, in a sterile office in UFCW’s K Street headquarters, he had recently returned from Massachusetts). While speaking, once he fixates on something, there is no interrupting him. “He’s almost the epitome of a union guy,” said Dale Sky Jones, the spokesperson for Prop 19. “Big, bald, beefy.… His body language screams, ‘Alright, I’m here. Let’s do this.’”

Beginning with the campaign for Prop 19, Rush has also helped turn the legalization movement from a noisemaking campaign into a politically mature operation. Jones said that before Rush got involved, “The crucial conversations with opinion leaders and elected officials escaped us until the union walked us through the door.” Rush helped her woo endorsements from big, conventional players, like the California chapter of the NAACP, whose president, Alice Huffman, is Rush’s longtime friend. He also orchestrated for Jones more than a hundred private sessions in Sacramento with lawmakers, legislative aides, and lobbyists who had refused to take the movement seriously. These meetings were aimed at settling the concerns of Prop 19’s natural enemies—conservatives, law-enforcement lobbyists, prison-guard organizations—before they were voiced publicly. “We were hounding them to be neutral,” Jones recalled. “Just don’t talk. Don’t come oppose us, don’t go scare the grandmas and the soccer moms.” One particularly cantankerous Republican, who began a conversation by asking Jones if he should roll up a towel and stick it under to door, came to agree by the end of the hour that Prop 19 was smart policy. While the politician—whom Jones wouldn’t name—refused to take his opinion public, he also promised not to join the opposition.

Prop 19 failed to pass, earning 47.5 percent of the vote. But its big-name supporters, and the unusual quiet from groups expected to oppose it, helped make legalization a mainstream issue. Since then, Rush also encouraged local unions to join the crazy quilt of groups that assemble to support pot-friendly campaigns. In the 2011 fight over a proposed voter ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Fort Collins, Colorado, Local 7 delivered eight full-time staff members and 40 volunteers to knock on doors for four weekends in a row, and about 50 members to make phone calls. The ban passed, but one year later, the UFCW helped undo it. This summer, while Colorado voters weighed Amendment 64, a ballot measure to legalize adult recreational pot use, the UFCW had anywhere from 100 to 1,000 precinct walkers knocking on doors at any given time, and volunteers who made hundreds of thousands of calls. The list goes on: In Denver, when the pot industry was divided over a ban on marijuana advertising within the city limits, the union sided with business owners who worried that sign spinners and crowded billboard ads cheapened the industry; the ban passed in August. In California, AB 2312, a bill to tax and regulate marijuana that passed the state assembly before recently getting stuck in the Senate, was drafted using language from UFCW. California will soon announce an apprenticeship program designed with the UFCW to train and certify marijuana industry workers. The UFCW has also provided the resources expected of a regular workplace union: When Oaksterdam was raided, said Jones, who was an executive there, the UFCW dipped into an emergency fund to provide workers with some lost wages and tuition relief.

As much progress as Rush and the UFCW have made on the state level, it will remain one step forward, two steps back as long as the Obama administration continues its haphazard crackdown on locally legal pot businesses. It is not likely, for example, that the National Labor Relations Board could even mediate a dispute between workers in pot retail and their managers, given that their jobs are federally illegal. For now, Rush is pinning his hopes on the upcoming Leahy hearing, a rare opportunity to impress upon Hill lawmakers the damage raids are doing to the lives of ordinary workers. But Rush is neither clear about how to make this happen, nor assured that he can. “My fear is the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings will happen, and we’ll hear from the police, and the nurses, the doctors, the firefighters, the patients,” he said. “But the workers won’t get heard.”