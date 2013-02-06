In the meantime, the president faced a threat and had the responsibility to act. Our constitutional democracy does not require the president to remain passive in the face of threats such as al-Awlaki. To the contrary, he has a duty to meet this threat, regardless of the citizenship of its author. Consistent with the legal judgment of two presidential administrations and based on principles articulated by federal courts reviewing detentions in Guantanamo, al- Awlaki also falls within the September 2001 congressional authorization of presidential force against al Qaeda.

We can be confident that neither the president nor his national security team cherished the act of authorizing the killing of an American citizen. But what were their options? Extradition and other “police” options were not available, since Yemen’s government lacked the capacity to find and capture al-Awlaki. The United States might have invaded Yemen with ground troops, though this course of action would have raised many more serious legal and political issues, endangered U.S. troops and others, and almost certainly resulted in the death of al-Awlaki and many others. And so the president decided to kill al-Awlaki with the precise means of a hellfire missile launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

This is not a step that the president took without fully considering its legality. The White Paper is reportedly based on a more detailed and still-secret memorandum by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. But even the abbreviated analysis in the White Paper shows how seriously the administration took the legal basis for, and legal limits on, its action. Shamsi says that the White Paper’s “summarizes in cold legal terms a stunning overreach of executive authority.” There is indeed something creepy about writing down the legal basis for killing an American citizen. But the president must dirty his hands every day in keeping the country safe; the nation expects him to do this and will punish him if he does not. His lawyers have a duty to analyze many unfortunately necessary options and actions for legal authority and limits, no matter how creepy the task or the results.

That's not to say that the administration has acted flawlessly. The White Paper does reveal problems in the administration’s political and legal strategy for conducting drone strikes, especially strikes against American citizens. The main problem is excessive secrecy. The unclassified (and undated and unauthored) White Paper was, after much resistance, disclosed to the intelligence committees in Congress last summer. There is no good reason why it could not have been disclosed to the American people as well. The administration has claimed that revealing more about the legal basis for its drone actions than it has done in speeches and leaks would compromise national security. But the White Paper contains many more legal details and is not marked as classified, which means that its disclosure was deemed not to harm national security.

And the legal details matter. To say that the administration has taken its legal duties seriously is not to say that its legal interpretations are beyond question. The truth is that the administration’s actions in this form of warfare raise difficult questions of constitutional and international law. Especially since courts will likely not have a role in reviewing these actions, it is vital that the legal basis (and to the extent possible, factual basis) for our targeted killing policy be publicly debated so that Congress and the American people can decide in an informed way if they approve or if they wanted a deeper congressional role.