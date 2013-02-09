So there I was the other evening, mulling over the oddities of Argo and Zero Dark Thirty and wondering if the affection for Ben Affleck could get his strange movie to be Best Picture, when a lot of truths were revealed to me. As I was talking to the dog I noticed that Wag the Dog was coming up on the television, and I was tickled by the coincidence. “Oh yes,” I said to the dog, “I rather liked this one when it came out.” I thought maybe, with the title, I could get him interested. He went to fart and then to sleep, but I had a ball.

Wag the Dog was made in 1997. That’s a long time ago, when Bill Clinton was president and Kim Kardashian was sweet seventeen. This was before the end of the world (and the relaunch). We were worrying about the millennium. Yet it was clear from Wag the Dog that some smart people not only knew the game was up, they had seen that the only cool response was being nonchalant with it. So it’s a story about a nation that resembles the U.S., two weeks before an election when the president, hoping for his second term, is caught in a compromising situation with a young girl.

The White House calls in Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro), an infamous spin doctor in a bow-tie, to run interference and public relations. He recognizes with the acumen that has kept America great that a diversion is required, and a big one. He decides that it’s going to take a war, but inasmuch as Brean is not a belligerent or bloodthirsty man, he reckons to stage the war in a small country, so out of the way that few can find it on the map—we are talking Albania. This is a scam of a high order, and it has to be managed quickly, so Brean engages a Hollywood producer, Stanley Motss (Dustin Hoffman), who puts all he has learned in making pictures to the service of the nation. (If only Ronald Reagan had been so single-mindedly pragmatic. All too often he allowed ideology to get in the way of scenario.) I won’t tell you more of the story because even if you saw the film once you’ve likely forgotten it. But the spectacle of Motss treating every roadblock and disaster with a blithe “This is nothing,” will only feel more delicious and demented now that wars are real and the problems are something. Even Albanians would love this film.

Wag the Dog did not go unnoticed in 1997. It was well reviewed and did very nice business. The film won a prize at the Berlin Film Festival, and Hoffmann was nominated for a best actor Oscar. Jack Nicholson won for As Good As It Gets, which only shows how long ago 1997 was. In hindsight, it is a daft miracle that Hoffman didn’t win for a study in nonchalance and empty style that is far more intriguing than his Oscar-wining performances in Kramer v. Kramer and Rain Man, both of which have a crushing sincerity. And if you think I’m exaggerating, just go back and look. Hoffman’s Motss drifts across screen like a perfume. His intelligence and his charm are possessed by an insanity that would never be certified because they are as impressive as his haircut and his clothes. This is our own madness, and it is like saying, “This is nothing,” to the latest global warming data.