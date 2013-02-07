Lore, not the English word for a body of tradition but the German female name, is the title. The film is set in northern Germany, mid-1945. The war is just ending. The German people are the subject, as seen through only a few of them. Lore is the teenage daughter, about sixteen, of an SS officer and his equally Nazi wife. We are going to meet a few of the cheering thousands we saw in newsreels, now that the cheering is over.

The opening atmosphere is an exploded dream. Here is a family—parents, Lore, and her four younger siblings—who have lived in a set of robust certainties and are now now stripped. The father has been ordered to report to a dismissal camp, soon to be followed by his wife. At the start the parents are grim, trying to get used to the new world. Lore, alert but puzzled, is also trying to comprehend that strange new world. The father packs and, disturbed and quarrelsome, leaves. The mother, stony in despair, prepares Lore to take care of of her sister and brothers, including an infant. The mother cannot take them with her, and she charges Lore with the job of getting them all across country to a relative in Hamburg. The mother’s ease in abandoning her children, possibly because it may be better for them, seems to be part of the anesthetized time. She goes. Lore and the other children begin their journey.

Thus we are invited into sympathy – or at least understanding – for a people who were loathed and fearful enemies. The lapse of time since 1945 helps, of course; still it is more or or less difficult to face what was always true. Those teeming thousands in those newsreels, were people, too, even at the worst of Nazi times. That is the picture’s daring point. Not to excuse them, but to underscore the fact that even when we hated them, they were people, too. Of course this has been true throughout the wars of history and will be true in every present and future war until the conflicts are over and the loathsome people have been defeated.

This film was made in Europe by the Australian Cate Shortland, who wrote the screenplay with Robin Mukherjee based on a novel by Rachel Seiffert. Shortland is deft and discreet, showing us only what we absolutely need to see, including a good deal of the lovely countryside through which this gray story moves, as rendered by Adam Arkapaw’s responsive camera. Under Lore’s agreeably firm hand, the family makes its way, buying food as they can with the meager funds and jewelry that their mother gave them. Along the way they move through an emotionally tattered land. (One older woman says sadly as she looks at a photo of Hitler, “He loved us all so much.”) And as a sort of compensation, some of them even believe that the American soldiers now on hand are all actors paid to say the things they say.