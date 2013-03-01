What Are All Our Zombies Telling Us?

The undead, the living dead, the vampires, the zombies, the sleepless ones—call them what you like, there’s a lot of them about these days, and some of them are on the movie screen. Whether those creatures are more frightening than the zombies from life is hard to say. But now that we’re agreed the world is coming to an end, then zombie-ism—could “zombiana” be a word?—is becoming more fashionable. Zombie chic has been pale, vacant-eyed, and listless in the fashion magazines for years. (Lance Armstrong wasn’t just drugged, he was body-snatched.) So it’s agreeable to see a zombie movie fit for kids. Warm Bodies has no more than a PG-13 rating, and it has a comforting ending. Zombie purists will deride that, but can’t a zombie dream of feeling blood in his body again, and in the person he’s kissing?

The trend is more interesting than this particular film. But bear with it. Julie (Teresa Palmer) is a living person and the daughter of the commander in a post-apocalyptic world. He’s played by John Malkovich, easily the scariest thing in the picture, especially when he’s required to show paternal affection. The humans live in a walled compound, and beyond that are the hordes of shuffling zombies, looking for warm bodies to eat, and the bonies, gray, skeletal killing machines stolen from a Ray Harryhausen film. Well, Julie and some of her buddies go outside the wall and they get trouble. They are attacked by zombies and Julie’s boyfriend is killed by one lean, lank zombie (just a little Ashton Kutcherish). He then eats the boyfriend’s brain (a delicacy), which allows him to relive the dreams and memories stored in it. He’s advancing on Julie for dessert when something gets to him. He likes her! It turns out all he can remember of his name is R (Nicholas Hoult) and the picture works its way toward admitting that these two are R and Julie: Romero and Juliet?

Romero and Juliet?

So this is a love story, done with charm, humor, and tenderness. It doesn’t have the raw shock beauty of the George Romero films, or the black humor of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (either of the first two versions); it doesn’t have Sookie Stackhouse from “True Blood.” Still, there are virtues. Trapped by zombies, R tells Julie to behave as if dead and she promptly does a three-year-old’s version of zombiana. “Not too much,” he hisses at her. R knows the best zombies can be the most restrained: look at Dana Wynter or Brooke Adams in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, or several celebrities in real life whom I have been advised not to name.

Warm Bodies is written and directed by Jonathan Levine and taken from a novel by Isaac Marion. Levine is the director of 50/50 and of a strange but intriguing film of a few years ago called The Wackness. None of these films has been flawless, but Levine is an imagination struggling to get out. The same might be said of young, hopeful zombies, of course, and the most incorrect thing about this picture is its most touching—the chance that zombies may be alive again. Or is it born again? The metaphor doesn’t bear close scrutiny; it’s as great a compromise to say that zombies might find happiness. Real zombies believe in hell.