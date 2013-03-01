What Are All Our Zombies Telling Us?

Romero and Juliet?

So this is a love story, done with charm, humor, and tenderness. It doesn’t have the raw shock beauty of the George Romero films, or the black humor of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (either of the first two versions); it doesn’t have Sookie Stackhouse from “True Blood.” Still, there are virtues. Trapped by zombies, R tells Julie to behave as if dead and she promptly does a three-year-old’s version of zombiana. “Not too much,” he hisses at her. R knows the best zombies can be the most restrained: look at Dana Wynter or Brooke Adams in Invasion of the Body Snatchers, or several celebrities in real life whom I have been advised not to name.

Warm Bodies is written and directed by Jonathan Levine and taken from a novel by Isaac Marion. Levine is the director of 50/50 and of a strange but intriguing film of a few years ago called The Wackness. None of these films has been flawless, but Levine is an imagination struggling to get out. The same might be said of young, hopeful zombies, of course, and the most incorrect thing about this picture is its most touching—the chance that zombies may be alive again. Or is it born again? The metaphor doesn’t bear close scrutiny; it’s as great a compromise to say that zombies might find happiness. Real zombies believe in hell.





But the zombie trend is compelling, and we are talking about a genre of entertainment that seems to appeal to kids as much as rock and roll once did. The five Twilight films have grossed over $1.3 billion at the American box office in the last five years. These are vampire romance movies, and they are versions of Romeo and Juliet where the lovers do not just anticipate that they are going to die: in a way they’re dead already. Those films come from the Stephenie Meyer novels, which are what your teenagers have been reading instead of Jane Austen or Emily Dickinson (though she, too, was pale, strange, and a little morbid).