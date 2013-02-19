The role of government in a capitalist system is to level the playing field. This means that the costs of production are allocated to that production. Then the competitive system leads to investment in the most efficient alternative. If the government or the legal system allows a questionable transfer like the one we’ve seen at Patriot Coal, followed by a bankruptcy filing purposely designed to harm workers and retirees, it is condoning or encouraging ‘corporate socialism.’ Corporate socialism is a system that privatizes profits and socializes costs. If that is considered capitalism, then Al Capone is right in his statement: ‘Capitalism is the legitimate racket of the ruling class.’"

Peabody, which recently reported $2 billion in 2012 revenue, and whose CEO Gregory Boyce earned $10 million in 2011, responded to my questions about the case with a written statement by senior vice president Vic Svec. In it, Svec described Patriot Coal as having been perfectly viable at the time of its creation—“trade publications cited the dream team of top management, and analysts touted a bright future based on solid prospects and a strong balance sheet.” But, he went on, Patriot had been hurt by its subsequent acquisition of Magnum, the global financial crisis, competition from low-cost shale gas, and EPA regulations. He concluded: “Peabody has lived up to its obligations and continues to do so. The UMWA is fully aware that this is a matter solely between the union and Patriot Coal, and the proper process for deciding such issues is through the bankruptcy court—not the court of public opinion.”

Likewise, an Arch spokeswoman dismissed the notion that that company had any role in the demise of Patriot Coal. She noted that the sale of the Magnum mines to Patriot was done not by Arch, but by another entity that had in 2005 taken over the mines from Arch, ArcLight Capital Partners: “Arch Coal had no involvement whatsoever in either ArcLight Capital’s decision to sell Magnum to Patriot or in Patriot’s decision to purchase Magnum. The transaction with Magnum was executed in good faith, at a time when coal market conditions were very different than they are today.”

Hogwash, says Larry Knisell, 63, who worked 27 years for Peabody as a shuttle-car operator in its West Virginia mines, and was president of the UMWA’s Local 1570 for 13 of them. Knisell, who retired in 1999 and was also among those arrested at the first of the recent St. Louis protests, says he knew something was up at the time of Patriot’s creation in 2007. “All they did was got in the room and picked off the guys in charge. They were the same guys who were in charge of Peabody, but they just said, you guys are now in charge of Patriot. They put them in a different building and said, you’re in charge….And they took all the bad things, in their eyes, and gave them to Patriot. They set Patriot up to fail from the very beginning.” Knisell takes 21 pills per day for, among other things, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and post-traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, but he at least has a backup to his Peabody coverage: he can use the nearest Veterans Administration hospital. But his wife relies on his Peabody coverage to cover treatments for her fibromyalgia. He worries most of all about the men he worked with who are in worse shape than he is and don’t have access to the V.A. “All they wanted was what they had coming to them in the end, and Peabody pulls the rug out from under them. It’s 'we’ve gotten all we’re going to get out of you guys, and you’re no more use to us now than a broken tool.'”

Dr. Michael Schroering sees many of the “Patriot” miners at the clinic he works at in Fairmont, W.V. I asked him whether those who were 65 or older would be spared the pain of losing their coverage since they, at least, would be able to fall back on Medicare. To some extent, he said. But the medications and treatments for many of the miners’ conditions—heart and respiratory troubles, as well as lingering effects of injuries below-ground—were so expensive that their share of the costs would add up even under Medicare, whereas their retiree plans cover almost everything. He noted that there has been a troubling resurgence of black lung disease in miners, and that many who show symptoms of the disease have had trouble qualifying for the federal compensation program set up for victims of it. That they were now having to worry about losing their private coverage, as well, dismayed Schroering.

“These are guys who have put lots of years in mining and have always been told and promised through contracts that if they worked hard now, they could retire with some security and not be worrying whether they’re going to be able to afford the medicine and care they might need,” he said. “Just from an ethical standpoint, I find it disgusting that a corporation would be trying to what Peabody is trying to do by separating out the older miners and putting [them] in a company they knew would fail, just so they could get out from paying.” He added: “For some of these people, the only good thing about their existence has been that they’ve had good health care.”

As the retirees await the fate of their benefits, last week brought them another morsel to chew on: Patriot sought court approval to distribute $6 million in bonuses to 225 corporate executives and salaried employees.

follow me on Twitter @AlecMacGillis