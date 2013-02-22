An aging Apache chief, Ulzana, breaks out of the reservation. He has no hope, let alone ambition; he simply wants to get the smell of old age and passivity out of his nostrils. He will kill white people and behave like an Apache. It is the one way he has of ensuring an honorable death. He is pursued by a cavalry detachment, by a young Apache who has signed up with the blue coats, and by a veteran scout who is himself anticipating death.

Harry Moseby was a football player, and now he is a private detective in Florida. Despite his profession, is not very observant. He does not realize his wife is having an affair. But he takes a job, and as he follows its intrigue he has an affair himself. But as he is betrayed and trapped, he does damage to others. The world comes to pieces, though he never intended harm.

These are two films, Ulzana’s Raid (1971) and Night Moves (1975), both written by Alan Sharp, who died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 79. They were both originals, stories thought up for the movies by their writer, and they are both intricate stories of quest and failure. Neither of them was nominated for anything, and only Ulzana’s Raid did any business. But if you want to experience the richness of American films in the early 1970s, they are worth tracking down. You will be surprised how complex they are and how tense. They seem to understand movie narrative in a way so few films do today: He used mystery to draw audiences into his stories, trained them to answer the small puzzles, and then had them ready to grasp the implications he preferred not to underline. And both films are tough, bitter, and bleak, bearing the imprint of an unusual and talented outsider.

Sharp was born in Scotland, near Dundee, in 1934. He was adopted and raised in great poverty and he had no schooling after the age of fourteen. He did all manner of menial and laboring jobs, and then he did his National Service in the military. Somehow he decided to write. He went to London and wrote a novel about incest, A Green Tree in Gedde (1965), which caused a small scandal. He did some television scripts, and then he worked his way to Los Angeles and had a bit of luck. Peter Fonda had just made Easy Rider. The feeble system thought he was a genius with a magic touch, and they were prepared to let him do whatever he liked. Sharp sent him a script, another original, and it became The Hired Hand. It’s the story of a drifting cowboy who hasn’t seen his wife in seven years. He wanders back to her and she says she’ll only tolerate him now as a hired hand. So he signs on and gradually things improve, but an event from his past and the drifting years will catch up with him.