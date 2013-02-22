In 2010, I spent the month of February checking my P.O. box in Montana for tickets to the Academy Awards show, a spectacle I knew only from television and which usually left me feeling, the morning after, both merrily derisive and left out—the way you may feel right now. I had reason to hope that it would be better in person. Up in the Air, a satirical novel I’d written, had been adapted into a movie that had earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Since I fancied myself the project’s creative father, I was profoundly, personally flattered. Without my lonely winter of nicotine nights typing away in a chilly one-room cabin, there would be no film at all and no starring role for my cool new pal, George Clooney. The man belonged to me that year, I felt, a walking projection of my mind and pen.

I’d spent the months before the ceremony building up the muscles of my vanity by helping with the movie’s Oscar campaign. I attended parties, banquets, festivals, and a couple of small, insider award shows, lending a touch of literary gravity to the frivolous glamour of the proceedings. It was an intoxicating experience, a four-star junket that just kept going. Minibar-no-object paid hotel stays. Limo rides in the really serious limos; those ominous, traffic-parting, black Suburbans that are probably armor-plated and tracked by drones. And the most unexpectedly blissful perk of all: escorted VIP passage through airport terminals.

Soon, the great evening itself hove into view. With only a week or two to go, I still hadn’t received the invitation that I felt was my artistic due. After a frustrated, Ambien-muddled night, I vented my resentments in a tweet of grandiose embitterment—“caution to writers: don’t expect that because you write a novel that becomes an Oscar-nominated film that you’ll be invited to the Oscars.” It wasn’t just me who’d been shafted, this suggested, but literature itself, the written word. Astonishingly, the world seemed to agree. In the days after I posted my sour quip, Perez Hilton and a number of leading newspapers, including one in far-off London, rallied to my cause. The result was two tickets and an ego-gasm of shivering intensity.

My date was my eleven-year-old daughter. She won this prize in a battle with my girlfriend over who could make me feel the guiltiest about my recent neglect of those who loved me. The studio limo met us in the parking lot of a Whole Foods store in Tarzana. Next stop dreamland, where the most impressive feature was the barricades holding back the rabble like two muddy walls of a parted Biblical sea. Its next most impressive feature was Ryan Seacrest, who thrillingly took notice of my existence when I stepped on the train of Rachel McAdams’s dress, causing her to turn and hiss at me. I was glad I’d brought my daughter along. Her look of paradigm-redefining wonder as she gazed around at the great scene (Look, Dad: Quentin!) was the best gift an absent, divorced dad could give a kid.