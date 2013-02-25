“Harmontown” is not nearly as unpleasant as either of those shows. But at times it feels similarly like a campaign for ratification of his own resentments. Alex Pappedemas’s recent profile of Harmon for Grantland—for which Pappedemas spent 36 hours on the road with the former showrunner—described the tour as an extension of Harmon’s deep-seated desire to “be out there in direct communication with the small but passionate group of people who liked his TV show because he wanted to connect.” And to listen to podcasts of “Harmontown” from the weeks after Harmon’s firing is to hear a man emphatically in his element, fueled by reflected indignation, cordoned off inside a critical world of his own creation. “I probably did some stuff to get fired,” he says in one performance. “I’m sure I did. Like, I never ever did anything they wanted me to do.” The audience, of course, ate it up.

The woe-is-me comedy act has been around for a long time—it’s no accident that Harmon name-dropped Lenny Bruce, whose shtick became increasingly self-referential over the course of his career, down to an ill-fated Australia tour in 1962 that ended with his arrest. But there seems to be something particular to our cultural age about this phenomenon: the idea that a showrunner or a late night host or a TV star, banished from his network, would descend from the screen to seek refuge amid his staunchest supporters. The age of social media, of course, has changed the relationship between TV and its audience. Showrunners are encouraged to commune with their viewers, to respond to their tweets and comments and blog posts. Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC’s “Scandal”and “Grey’s Anatomy,” retweets and replies to fans in real-time as each episode of her show is airing. “Community” viewers were small in number, but particularly active online. And Harmon has long been known for his neurotic preoccupation with keeping his finger on the pulse of his fan base. “I am a major addict of the Tumblr blog about me called ‘Having Changed,’” he declared in one "Harmontown" podcast. “You’re overly obsessive about reading the comments section in reviews of your show,” added his emcee, Jeff Davis, and Harmon laughed.





Listening to “Harmontown” is a sad reminder of the deficiencies of post-Harmon “Community.” NBC replaced Harmon with two veteran showrunners, but the show is not the same. The strokes are broader, the laughs cheaper. Its talented cast seems suddenly like kids in a school play toting too-big props, unsure of how to handle the tools and tricks they used to brandish so deftly. The season premiere featured a segment in which the show toggled between the actual characters and Abed’s imagined TV-versions of their lives: Suddenly they transformed into hammy sitcom stars mugging for a laugh track or animated babies in a “Rugrats”-esque cartoon. All the old, winking shtick—Abed’s voiceovers, Annie’s cluelessness about her sexuality, Pierce’s cheerful bigotry—is newly blatant. The best part of “Community” under Harmon was its awareness of the whole absurd project of making a TV show, its formulas and its cheesy tropes. Now “Community” feels like it is straining under the weight of its phantom auteur’s vision. Its meta-ness has gained a clunky extra layer of meta; it knows what it used to be, but it has forgotten how to be it.

We may have entered an age of TV auteurship—in which the totalizing visions of creators like Lena Dunham and Louis C.K. and Matthew Weiner are behind some of our most critically-acclaimed series—but the process of making a television show, especially a network sitcom, has always been collaborationist. There is the writers’ room, the relentless feedback from executives, the rotating cast of directors from episode to episode. And these comedy tours—live, spontaneous, unfiltered, often an unmitigated mess—are about as far from the world of network TV as possible, a clear attempt to escape the suits and the structure. They are a photographic negative of the tightly managed, processed, knee-jerk world of network sitcoms, with its corporate hierarchies and its demographic number-crunching. They feel a bit like the social-media echo chamber incarnated: the star or the showrunner immersed in self-curated reinforcement, a room full of fans sharing an intense and particular sense of aggrievement.

There is a movie coming out about “Harmontown”—not unlike Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop—which will ostensibly follow Harmon as he travels the country in the months after NBC gave him the ax. In Conan’s case, the tour ultimately bruised his image even more, making him seem peevish and sour, oblivious to his own relative privilege. Sheen’s tour played like a bad satire of himself, a desperate bid to exploit the last gasps of his fame. But listening to the odd, intense, alternately hilarious and baffling “Harmontown” podcasts is uncomfortable in a different way: It confirms both Harmon’s singular genius and NBC’s reasonable grounds for replacing him. In some ways “Harmontown” is a cautionary tale of a showrunner feeding off the hermetic flattery of a self-constructed feedback loop.